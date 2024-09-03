BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Dacia Duster gains hybrid, starts at £18,745

New Cupra Terramar SUV brings 268bhp and handling focus

New BMW X1 and VW Tiguan rival gets two performance-oriented models, including 70-mile PHEV
Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
3 September 2024

Cupra has taken the covers off the Terramar SUV, which is set to be its final combustion-engined model.

Based on the Evo development of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the sub-£40k Terramar moves Cupra into the hotly contested C-SUV segment, battling the likes of the BMW X1, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Terramar will be available with five different engines, each mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. They range from a 148bhp mild-hybrid four-pot to two performance-focused flagships: a turbocharged non-hybrid four that sends 262bhp through all four wheels and a plug-in hybrid with 268bhp.

The PHEV, which is also offered in 201bhp guise, gets a 19.7kWh battery that’s said to yield an electric-only range of more than 70 miles. It can charge at rates of up to 50kW on DC power and 11kW on AC. It weighs 1.9 tonnes, compared with 1.6 tonnes for pure-petrol models.

Cupra said it has tuned the Terramar to give greater driver engagement than the other cars based on the MQB Evo architecture, such as the new Skoda Kodiaq.

For example, its ride height has been reduced by 10mm compared with other models, and the front suspension geometry has been modified for additional camber.

Cupra Terramar

The VZ-badged range-toppers also get a special Cupra drive mode and the option to disable the electronic stability control.

Inside, a driver-oriented design provides a cocooning driving position, while the cabin features a mix of materials and finishes. A 10.25in digital instrument display and a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen are included as standard and run a new operating system.

“The Terramar represents the next stage in our growth journey,” said Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths.

This year Cupra has renewed its line-up, launching the Tavascan (in effect an electric, coupé-bodied sibling to the Terramar) and giving major facelifts to the Leon and Formentor. The Spanish brand will transition to offering only EVs from 2030, which means the Terramar is most likely its final ICE model.

Deliveries of the new SUV will begin early next year.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
