Cupra Leon and Formentor get bespoke new look

Cupra has grafted a new face onto the Formentor and Leon to better distinguish its line-up from that of sibling brand Seat.

The new ‘shark-nose’ front end brings the crossover and hatchback/estate into line with the upcoming Terramar SUV and gives the Spanish brand’s ICE cars a clearer familial link.

Key to the look is a prominent beak that tops a broader grille, while the lights are now triangular-shaped LED units.

In addition, the rear Cupra badge on each car is now illuminated.

Cupra’s debut model, the Ateca SUV, hasn't been included in this refresh, but given that it's based on an eight-year-old Seat model, it's likely to be retired soon.

Inside the Leon and Formentor, Cupra has pushed to improve sustainability.

The cloth upholstery on the optional bucket seats is now made from a 73%-recycled vegan textile, for example, while the leather is claimed to be “environmentally conscious”.

The models also gain a larger (12.9in) infotainment touchscreen, which runs new operating software that's said to offer improved personalisation and responsiveness.

The touch-sensitive sliders for the audio volume and cabin temperature are now backlit, too.

Under the skin, the Leon and Formentor are said to have been tuned for a sportier dynamic character to go with their upgraded powertrains.

The headliner for each car is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the Audi S3 and Volkswagen Golf R, which sends 329bhp to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Haldex differential has been swapped for a torque splitter with a multi-plate clutch at either end of the driveshaft to vary the power delivery across the rear axle.

For the Leon, however, this powertrain is exclusive to the estate. The range-topping five-door hatchback instead sends 296bhp through its front wheels.

The two plug-in hybrid powertrains – with outputs of 201bhp and 268bhp – have had their battery capacities boosted from 13kWh to 19.7kWh. That increases their electric-only range from an official 37 miles to a claimed 62 miles.

Maximum charging speed has also been improved to 50kW.

Deliveries of the new Leon and Formentor will begin this summer, with prices for both likely to start from around the £35,000 mark.