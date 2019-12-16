New Cupra Formentor hits the road ahead of mid-2020 debut

Seat's sister brand Cupra will finally put its first standalone model, the Formentor, on sale in the middle of next year, and new spyshots preview the final car's design.

As expected, the design stays wholly faithful to that of the earlier Geneva motor show concept, with the same profile and surfacing visible beneath this disguise.

It's the second production model to be badged a Cupra following the Cupra Ateca, and the first not to be based on a model from parent firm Seat. Cupra says the Formentor offers “the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV”.

The Formentor takes styling cues from the Seat 20V20 concept shown at Geneva in 2015. As a coupé crossover, it also fits Seat’s vision for Cupra as a ‘premium performance’ brand, rather than as a producer of pure high-performance vehicles.

The Formentor sits lower than most crossovers and features a sloping roofline, sharp sculpted lines on the side, a two-tone body and pronounced rear haunches. The front grille of the car takes cues from the Seat Tarraco large SUV, while the rear features a single LED light strip running the length of the car’s boot lid.