New Cupra Formentor hits the road ahead of mid-2020 debut

First standalone Cupra model to be launched will retain near-identical styling to show car and use a 242bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain
James Attwood, digital editor
16 December 2019

Seat's sister brand Cupra will finally put its first standalone model, the Formentor, on sale in the middle of next year, and new spyshots preview the final car's design.

As expected, the design stays wholly faithful to that of the earlier Geneva motor show concept, with the same profile and surfacing visible beneath this disguise.

It's the second production model to be badged a Cupra following the Cupra Ateca, and the first not to be based on a model from parent firm Seat. Cupra says the Formentor offers “the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV”.

The Formentor takes styling cues from the Seat 20V20 concept shown at Geneva in 2015. As a coupé crossover, it also fits Seat’s vision for Cupra as a ‘premium performance’ brand, rather than as a producer of pure high-performance vehicles.

The Formentor sits lower than most crossovers and features a sloping roofline, sharp sculpted lines on the side, a two-tone body and pronounced rear haunches. The front grille of the car takes cues from the Seat Tarraco large SUV, while the rear features a single LED light strip running the length of the car’s boot lid. 

While Cupra has yet to announce the Formentor’s dimensions, we know that it's lower, wider and longer than the Ateca on which it's based in an effort to improve ride and handling as well as looks. 

The concept car presented at Geneva features a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to an electric motor, providing a combined system output of 242bhp and a WLTP-certified electric-only range of around 30 miles. The power is delivered via a dual-clutch DSG transmission.

The use of a hybrid system fits with Seat's plans to use Cupra as a 'technological flagship'. Autocar understands that a pure petrol version will be offered, too, but it's not yet clear if this will be offered from launch. 

The Formentor features the Volkswagen Group’s DCC adaptive suspension system and a differential lock, along with progressive steering. Cupra says the system has been tuned so that it handles “majestically.”

While no interior images have been revealed yet, Cupra says it features a leather-clad steering wheel and bucket seats, dark chrome trim on the dashboard, a digital cockpit and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The Formentor takes its name from a peninsula on Majorca, following parent firm Seat’s convention of naming cars after Spanish geographical features.

A production version of the Formentor forms a core part of Cupra’s plans to reach 30,000 sales within three to five years. The brand sold 14,400 models last year, a figure that includes Seat-badged Cupra models such as the Leon Cupra R.

Cupra design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos previously told Autocar that the new Formentor was "100% designed as a Cupra", but added that "there could be Seat versions" of it in the future. 

LJames

22 February 2019

Great car, probably one of the sportiests looking SUVs out there. They just need an equally good looking hatchback and saloon and they've got a brand. Both of which I'm sure are coming soon.

Smart move, VAG

Peter Cavellini

22 February 2019

  To be honest I only look once, their a style, a life style choice from what I see mostly, invariably being driven like they stole it, but then, as you know, I’m not a fan of SUV’s.

WallMeerkat

22 February 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

  To be honest I only look once, their a style, a life style choice from what I see mostly, invariably being driven like they stole it, but then, as you know, I’m not a fan of SUV’s.

Not a fan either, I don't see the "sport" in SUV. This just looks the same as a Qashqai / Kuga / every other crossover thing.

And it is NOT a coupe.

 

Cupra need a proper coupe, especially now there is no Sirocco and the TT's future looks shaky.

beechie

22 February 2019
WallMeerkat wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

  To be honest I only look once, their a style, a life style choice from what I see mostly, invariably being driven like they stole it, but then, as you know, I’m not a fan of SUV’s.

Not a fan either, I don't see the "sport" in SUV. This just looks the same as a Qashqai / Kuga / every other crossover thing.

And it is NOT a coupe.

 

Cupra need a proper coupe, especially now there is no Sirocco and the TT's future looks shaky.

It isn't a coupe because it isn't a cut down version of an existing model.

martin_66

22 February 2019

WallMeerkats absolutely right.  A coupe is, simply, a saloon car with only two doors.

This is, therefore, NOT a coupe.  It is an SUV.  More specifically, it is a Nissan Quashqai with a Mazda CX-5 front end.

beechie

22 February 2019
martin_66 wrote:

WallMeerkats absolutely right.  A coupe is, simply, a saloon car with only two doors.

This is, therefore, NOT a coupe.  It is an SUV.  More specifically, it is a Nissan Quashqai with a Mazda CX-5 front end.

That is not what a coupe is. A coupe is a 'cut' version of an existing model. The cut could be to the wheelbase or to the roofline. The number of doors is immaterial. If a car has two doors but the same wheelbase and roofline as the original then it's a two-door saloon.

If the car is designed from the outset with two doors and there is no saloon original then it's a berlinetta.

The expression two door coupe is not an oxymoron, therefore; it distinguishes such a vehicle from a four door coupe like the Rover P5B whose roof was lowered and reprofiled, or 'cut' in relation to the saloon.

martin_66

23 February 2019

Look it up.  A coupe is, specifically, a two door car.  Just because some manufacturers call their very sleek looking saloon cars coupes (like the Mercedes CLS. for example), doesn’t make them coupes.  They are just very sleek saloon cars.

I suspect we are going to have to agree to disagree about this.  Whatever, this car is still just another SUV, and definitely NOT a coupe.

jmd67

22 February 2019

Those wheelarch creases are so overdone they're a total mess. I always thought that the humble 3 door Vauxhall Nova looked great with these. Can't uderstand why only a few cars such as the Quattro and Delta used them. This thing however completely misses the mark. 

Thekrankis

22 February 2019
Formentor sounds like something produceed after eating too much cabbage...

Dave_972

22 February 2019
So basically it has abit more power to try and make suv ownership bearable. Its great if your a mum late getting your little angels to school but for anybody else we see its just an overweight mpv replacement which is bound to behave like every suv when pushed into bends.

