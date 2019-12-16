New Cupra Formentor hits the road ahead of mid-2020 debut

Seat's sister brand Cupra will finally put its first standalone model, the Formentor, on sale in the middle of next year, and new spyshots preview the final car's design.
As expected, the design stays wholly faithful to that of the earlier Geneva motor show concept, with the same profile and surfacing visible beneath this disguise.
It's the second production model to be badged a Cupra following the Cupra Ateca, and the first not to be based on a model from parent firm Seat. Cupra says the Formentor offers “the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV”.
The Formentor takes styling cues from the Seat 20V20 concept shown at Geneva in 2015. As a coupé crossover, it also fits Seat’s vision for Cupra as a ‘premium performance’ brand, rather than as a producer of pure high-performance vehicles.
The Formentor sits lower than most crossovers and features a sloping roofline, sharp sculpted lines on the side, a two-tone body and pronounced rear haunches. The front grille of the car takes cues from the Seat Tarraco large SUV, while the rear features a single LED light strip running the length of the car’s boot lid.
LJames
Great car, probably one of
Great car, probably one of the sportiests looking SUVs out there. They just need an equally good looking hatchback and saloon and they've got a brand. Both of which I'm sure are coming soon.
Smart move, VAG
Peter Cavellini
Too much choice still....?
To be honest I only look once, their a style, a life style choice from what I see mostly, invariably being driven like they stole it, but then, as you know, I’m not a fan of SUV’s.
WallMeerkat
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Not a fan either, I don't see the "sport" in SUV. This just looks the same as a Qashqai / Kuga / every other crossover thing.
And it is NOT a coupe.
Cupra need a proper coupe, especially now there is no Sirocco and the TT's future looks shaky.
beechie
You're right
It isn't a coupe because it isn't a cut down version of an existing model.
martin_66
NOT a coupe
WallMeerkats absolutely right. A coupe is, simply, a saloon car with only two doors.
This is, therefore, NOT a coupe. It is an SUV. More specifically, it is a Nissan Quashqai with a Mazda CX-5 front end.
beechie
No
That is not what a coupe is. A coupe is a 'cut' version of an existing model. The cut could be to the wheelbase or to the roofline. The number of doors is immaterial. If a car has two doors but the same wheelbase and roofline as the original then it's a two-door saloon.
If the car is designed from the outset with two doors and there is no saloon original then it's a berlinetta.
The expression two door coupe is not an oxymoron, therefore; it distinguishes such a vehicle from a four door coupe like the Rover P5B whose roof was lowered and reprofiled, or 'cut' in relation to the saloon.
martin_66
WRONG!!!!
Look it up. A coupe is, specifically, a two door car. Just because some manufacturers call their very sleek looking saloon cars coupes (like the Mercedes CLS. for example), doesn’t make them coupes. They are just very sleek saloon cars.
I suspect we are going to have to agree to disagree about this. Whatever, this car is still just another SUV, and definitely NOT a coupe.
jmd67
Those wheelarch creases are
Those wheelarch creases are so overdone they're a total mess. I always thought that the humble 3 door Vauxhall Nova looked great with these. Can't uderstand why only a few cars such as the Quattro and Delta used them. This thing however completely misses the mark.
Thekrankis
Tormentor surely?
Dave_972
Great if your a mum
