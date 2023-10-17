New Citroen e-C3 brings 199-mile range for £21,990

Full pricing and specification details for the new Citroën ë-C3 have been unveiled, with the electric supermini set to become one of the cheapest EVs on sale in the UK.

Priced from £21,990 and set to open for order in July, the all-new ë-C3 undercuts most of the market, with just two other EVs - the £14,999 Dacia Spring and the £8945 Citroen Ami - coming in cheaper. It also comfortably undercuts all but the most affordable Chinese alternatives on the continent.

All ë-C3s are offered with a 44kW battery at launch, with a range of 199 miles (WLTP). An even cheaper version with a smaller battery will join the line-up in 2025, priced at €19,990 (£17,250) in Europe, although Citroën has yet to confirm whether this will be offered in the UK.

Power comes from a single electric motor, pushing 111bhp through the front wheel. It allows the ë-C3 to hit 0-62mph in around 11.0sec, with a top speed of 84mph.

Two specification levels will be available at launch, starting with the ë-C3 Plus, which comes with a 10.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, plus comfort seats and a handful of safety aids including lane departure warning, active safety braking, cruise control and a speed limiter.

The range-topping, £23,690 ë-C3 Max adds a reversing camera, automatic air conditioning, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and dark tinted windows. It also gets improved safety equipment, including speed camera awareness and live traffic information.

To ensure the ë-C3 remains usable on longer journeys, it can rapidly charge at rates of up to 100kW, enabling a 20-80% charge in 26 minutes.

Citroën insiders told Autocar they believe it to be the most affordable “proper” electric car on the market, noting that it’s a full-size five-seater, unlike the rival Dacia Spring Electric.