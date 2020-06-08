New Citroen boss on the C1's future, MPVs and missing WRC

Vincent Cobée became CEO of Citroën earlier this year, taking over from Brit Linda Jackson. We talk to the Frenchman about his plans for the brand.

What’s your longer-term sales target globally?

“I don’t have a crystal ball about how and when we will come out of this particular crisis, so no forecast from me for this year or even 2021.

“By 2025/26, I would say [we can sell] one million cars in Europe if the market remains above 16 million overall. Globally, we’re aiming for 1.5 million, so Europe would make up two-thirds. “By that time, we will bring to bear all the products we’ve prepared, which should give us that potential. But it’s very likely the market situation will be heavily shaken [given recent events].”

When will services other than selling cars make up a large part of your business?

“The new business model of ride-hailing and car-sharing is much less than 1% of our business.

“For Ami, my assumption is that cash sales will make up a quarter, lease might be 60% or 70% and shared ownership might be 10%.

“Tomorrow, will that remain the same in the new balance of health and individual protection versus public transport? Maybe not. I can perfectly imagine that in the not-too-distant future, people will look for individual transportation in cities.”

Is Citroën’s model line-up the right size?