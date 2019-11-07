New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid: Prices and specs revealed

Citroën has launched a hybrid version of its family SUV, the C5 Aircross. First seen as a concept at last year’s Paris motor show, its production form has now been detailed.

The petrol-electric SUV costs from £35,340, with initial UK customer deliveries to begin in the middle of next year.

The new car has an electric-only range of up to 31 miles, with a charging time of roughly 2 hours using a 7kW wallbox and the car's standard 7.4kW charger.

The range is achieved by a 107bhp electric motor on the front axle, which, when combined with a Puretech 178bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine, provides 222bhp and 236lb ft of torque.

This is the same powertrain as shown in the Paris concept and used by the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense, as well as hybrid variants of PSA Group siblings, the Peugeot 3008, 508 and 508 SW.

The hybrid retains most of the specifications of the Paris concept. Over existing petrol and diesel variants, the hybrid gains a new blue colour option for the exterior, joining the silver, white and red offered elsewhere in the range.

Inside, there is a 12.3in digital dashboard and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system with updated graphics. Three different driving modes are offered; comfort-focused 100% electric, intermediate Hybrid and the performance-targeted Sport.

The C5 Aircross Hybrid is the first move in a wider electric offensive planned by Citroën. After the C5 Aircross, all of the brand’s new cars will be offered with electrified versions, as it focuses on lowering its fleet emissions ahead of new 2021 European CO2 regulations.

