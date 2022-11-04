New cars 2023: what's coming and when

What’s coming when? If you’re looking for a new car in 2023, there’s no better place to start than with our comprehensive guide.

We’ve listed all of the biggest model launches planned over the next 12 months, from supercars to superminis, electric cars to V12s and hybrids to hot hatchbacks.

This year, a growing proportion of our list is electric. Will you be making the switch in 2023?

Cars arriving in January 2023

BMW 7 Series

The pinnacle of luxury in the BMW range, the 7 Series has been made larger, more spacious and more sumptuous than ever. It also offers a versatile list of powertrains, covering petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, with 563bhp and 590lb ft coming from its most powerful specification. PHEV models also benefit from a useful electric-only range of up to 57 miles plus economy of up to 282.5mpg.

BMW i7

The all-important electric version of the 7 Series, the i7, packs up to 536bhp and 549lb ft from two motors, yielding a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec and a 149mph top speed. Range is impressive, at up to 388 miles on a single charge. And BMW isn’t stopping there: a range-topping i7 M70 xDrive60 variant will join the line-up in the middle of 2023 with almost 600bhp on tap. Mouthwatering, even if you’re not a fan of the way it looks.