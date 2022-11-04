BACK TO ALL NEWS
New cars 2023: what's coming and when

We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
6 January 2023

What’s coming when? If you’re looking for a new car in 2023, there’s no better place to start than with our comprehensive guide. 

We’ve listed all of the biggest model launches planned over the next 12 months, from supercars to superminis, electric cars to V12s and hybrids to hot hatchbacks. 

This year, a growing proportion of our list is electric. Will you be making the switch in 2023?

Cars arriving in January 2023

BMW 7 Series

The pinnacle of luxury in the BMW range, the 7 Series has been made larger, more spacious and more sumptuous than ever. It also offers a versatile list of powertrains, covering petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, with 563bhp and 590lb ft coming from its most powerful specification. PHEV models also benefit from a useful electric-only range of up to 57 miles plus economy of up to 282.5mpg.

BMW i7 

The all-important electric version of the 7 Series, the i7, packs up to 536bhp and 549lb ft from two motors, yielding a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec and a 149mph top speed. Range is impressive, at up to 388 miles on a single charge. And BMW isn’t stopping there: a range-topping i7 M70 xDrive60 variant will join the line-up in the middle of 2023 with almost 600bhp on tap. Mouthwatering, even if you’re not a fan of the way it looks. 

BMW M3 Touring 

The M3 Touring should be top of your shortlist if you need to get everything somewhere really, really quickly. Powered by BMW M’s S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six, the performance estate produces 503bhp and 479lb ft for a 0-62mph sprint of 3.6sec. A technology-filled interior pairs a 14.9in infotainment screen running BMW’s latest, eighth-generation iDrive operating system along with a 12.3in digital gauge cluster.

BMW Z4

A mid-life update for the BMW Z4 roadster brings subtle design changes and a simplified model line-up. The mid-range sDrive 30i variant leaves the range, meaning the 20i and M40i are now the only options. Prices start from £42,305, while those design changes include remodelled side air intakes, a new front grille, new exterior paints and new 19in wheel designs. 

Honda Civic Type R

The sixth generation of Honda’s venerable hot hatch is shaping up to be the best ever. It’s certainly the most powerful Type R ever made, pumping out 310bhp from an evolved version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four seen in the previous car, managed by a six-speed manual gearbox. A revised turbocharger is also part of the package, along with upgraded brakes and cooling. Yours for a cool £47,000…

Honda CR-V 

Revealed in the US last summer, the new Honda CR-V crossover introduces rugged new styling and improved performance, led by the addition of a hybrid powertrain. It pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit with two electric motors, producing a total of 204bhp and 247lb ft. There’s also a big boost in practicality, with a larger boot measuring more than 1000 litres. 

Ineos Grenadier

Various delays meant production of this reimagining of the Land Rover Defender was pushed back, but the first customer cars are expected to hit UK roads in the new year. Priced from £49,000 and available in both commercial and passenger guises, the Grenadier is driven by a choice of 3.0-litre straight-six petrol or diesel engines, both supplied by BMW. The nascent firm predicts an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 cars. 

Jaguar F-Type 75

This will be the last ever Jaguar F-Type. Yes, we’re sad about it too, but luckily its swansong will still offer a choice of two supercharged V8s alongside an entry-level four-cylinder. It’s largely unchanged underneath, but special 75-year-edition models receive bespoke design features. An even sadder prospect is that the final F-Type also brings an end to 75 years of pure-combustion Jag sports cars. 

Lamborghini Urus S 

Now firmly Lamborghini’s most popular model, the Urus SUV gains a new ‘entry-level’ specification for 2023 with more power and torque, as well as an updated exterior design. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine now produces 656bhp, propelling it from 0-62mph in 3.5sec and on to a top speed of 189mph. Sports suspension is now standard too, along with four driving modes, plus an additional three for off-road driving. Somehow, we don’t think many owners will be using those… 

Lamborghini Urus Performante 

While the S opens the range, the Urus Performante is a lightened, uprated version of the modern-day Rambo Lambo, with improved driving dynamics and reduced levels of drag. It loses 47kg from the standard car, thanks to its new carbonfibre trim and bonnet, while power and torque increase to 656bhp and 626lb ft. Sitting 20mm lower and extending 25mm longer than the existing Urus, the Performante travels from 0-62mph in 3.3sec and on to a top speed of 190mph. 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Mercedes’ family hatchback gains mild-hybrid engines and milder styling tweaks, plus updated software. The most obvious changes include new headlights, while a reworked rear diffuser has been added under the skin in combination with the model’s updated sporty AMG Line styling package. As previously, the A-Class will continue to offer two body styles: hatchback and saloon. Much the same goes for its taller, compact MPV sibling, the B-Class.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

Just 40 examples of Polestar’s rapid executive EV will hit the UK. Receiving a track-focused chassis overhaul, this toasty version of the 2 has been described as the firm’s “most dynamic electric driver's car yet". Power has been ramped up to 469bhp and 502lb ft, meaning a blinding 0-62mph time of 4.2sec. It’s also been lowered 25mm, while Öhlins dampers and 20% stiffer springs add to the overall performance flavour.

Cars arriving in February 2023

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio

A selection of adaptations bring the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV up to date, with a new front grille, improved aerodynamics and upgraded LED headlights that resemble those on the classic SZ. A new 12.3in infotainment system is also part of the package. Both models will now be sold with just two specification levels, in addition to a limited Competizione launch variant that gains bespoke styling, active suspension and an exclusive paint colour. 

BYD Atto 3

The Atto 3 will be the first BYD car sold in the UK for some time, following the e6 electric crossover of more than a decade ago. Similar in size to the MG ZS EV, the electric crossover boasts 261 miles of range and a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec, with power sourced from a 60.5kWh battery. The Atto 3 packs some impressive battery tech. Its lithium-ion-phosphate Blade battery contains zero cobalt and is claimed to be 50% more energy-dense than a conventional lithium-ion unit.

Citroën ë-C4 X

The Citroën ë-C4 X isn’t simply a fastback version of the electric C4. By lengthening the hatchback to 4200mm (an increase of 240mm over its sibling), the ë-C4 X gains a useful amount of additional rear leg room and an enlarged boot, so this is the one for families and private hire companies to aim for. The longest car built on Stellantis’s CMP platform, it will do 224 miles, thanks to its 50kWh battery and slipperier body shape.

Ferrari SP3 Daytona

The latest entry into Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Icona model series, the SP3 Daytona is limited to just 599 units. Power comes from a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, which produces 829bhp and 514lb ft. It’s one of the last non-electrified models the firm will ever produce, making that 9500rpm redline and 2.9sec sprint from 0-62mph all the sweeter.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. It uses much of the same architecture as the larger Ioniq 5, with a choice of either a 53kWh or a 77.4kWh battery for up to 379 miles on a charge. Buyers can choose a single 226bhp motor at the rear or a 329bhp dual-motor, four-wheel-drive arrangement. The first edition was launched last November at £54,995, with the first deliveries set for this March.

Kia Soul EV Urban

You’d think an update to an EV would bring more range, but Kia has gone down the opposite route, introducing an entry-level variant of its Soul EV, with a smaller 39.2kWh battery and a reduced price tag of £32,795. Range stands at 171 miles, with power supplied to a 134bhp electric motor. That will get you from 0-62mph in 9.9sec and on to a top speed of 97mph. 

Mazda CX-60

A new electrically assisted diesel straight-six engine sends 251bhp through all four wheels of this large SUV, yielding 56.5mpg. It joins the already-on-sale CX-60 petrol plug-in hybrid, priced from £42,990, slightly cheaper than the £43,950 petrol. Range-toppers start at £50,730. 

Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance

Controversially, Mercedes has halved the cylinder count of this super-saloon, adding an electric boost to compensate. Total output is now ​​670bhp (thanks to a 469bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine up front and a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle). The addition of the motor and 6.1kWh battery means, however, that it tips the scales at a whopping 2111kg.

Mercedes-AMG S63

You’re looking at the most powerful S-Class ever produced, with a mouthwatering 791bhp on tap. The new S63 combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 with a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium ion battery. Despite all that power and a top speed of 180mph, Mercedes claims an economy figure of 64.2mpg and an electric-only range of around 20 miles. 

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The BMW iX rival arrives as Mercedes’ ninth electric model, with prices starting at £100,000. Entry-level cars feature a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive set-up with 288bhp and 416lb ft, while the line-up is topped by a 677bhp AMG-tuned performance model that’s capable of 0-62mph in just 3.5sec. All cars feature the 90.6kWh battery used in the EQE saloon, allowing charging rates of up to 170kW. 

Peugeot 408

A brand-new car, the 408 has been designed as a fastback with a coupé-style silhouette and a choice of three electrified powertrains with up to 222bhp. It uses the same platform as the 308, sitting higher and longer than its hatchback counterpart. Prices start at just under £40,000. An electric version will follow, but there’s no confirmed arrival date just yet. 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche says the new 911 GT3 RS is the most hardcore version yet, with features inspired by the 911 GT3 R race car. A naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine sits behind the driver, producing 517bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec. It also generates twice as much downforce as the previous model, thanks in part to the largest rear wing ever fitted to a road-going 911. Prices kick off at £179,500.

Cars arriving in March 2023

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV

Already on sale in a mild-hybrid guise, the Tonale crossover will also gain a plug-in variant. Its powertrain consists of a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol four-pot producing 177bhp and a rear-mounted 121bhp electric motor. Power is managed by a six-speed automatic gearbox and energy supplied by a 15.5kWh battery which allows for a claimed 43-mile electric-only range.

Audi TT RS Iconic Edition

The TT RS Iconic Edition is the last ever variant of Audi’s third-generation roadster. It packs the same outputs as the standard TT RS, at 395bhp and 345lb ft, but gets the aerodynamic package fitted as standard, a large rear spoiler and special design features. The ultra-limited car is pricey, though, commanding £87,650.

Lexus RX 

Entering its fourth generation, the Lexus RX gains a total redesign with plug-in hybrid power available for the first time. The SUV is an important model for Lexus. It’s the firm’s best-selling car, and it claims a bunch of dynamic upgrades including improved body rigidity and better handling are on the cards. It also showcases Lexus’s “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” ethos. 

Mazda CX-5 

The Mazda CX-5’s exterior, cabin and chassis will remain identical but it will gain mild-hybrid technology across all of its petrol variants, reducing CO2 output by around 9g/km. The SUV will also be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time and will receive a new trim level in-line with the rest of the Mazda model range.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The EQS SUV is Mercedes’ new electric luxury flagship, which will challenge the Audi Q8 E-tron and BMW iX. Based on the same platform as the EQS saloon, it offers a range of power levels along with four-wheel drive, topped by a version producing 536bhp and 632lb ft. Range is touted to stand at 364 miles, while price is a sky-high £129,170. 

Peugeot e-208

The electric version of Peugeot’s popular 208 supermini will receive a significant range boost in 2023. It will gain the powertrain from the new, larger e-308, with a larger 51kWh battery that will provide up to 248 miles on a single charge. Power also increased to 156bhp, with a 0-62mph time of less than 8.0sec and a claimed average efficiency of 5.18mpkWh. 

Porsche 911 Dakar 

Porsche has given the 911 a rugged off-road design and dune-destroying performance in celebration of its 1980s rally-raid successes. Costing £173,000, the 911 Dakar is closely related to the 911 GTS. It packs four-wheel drive and a 473bhp, 420lb ft twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat six, partnered to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The biggest changes come to the chassis and bodywork, including height-adjustable suspension, rubber protection and reinforced sidewalls. It’s still just as good on the road too, Porsche claims. 

Toyota Corolla

An update finally comes for the Corolla, which has remained unchanged since its launch almost four years ago. While it might not look even subtly different from the current car, it will gain revised petrol-electric powertrains, as well as a new front grille pattern and new wheel designs. A new infotainment system improves the cabin, too. The hatchback and estate variants will return but not the saloon.

Vauxhall Astra GSe

The Astra GSe heralds Vauxhall’s new electrified performance sub-brand. The plug-in hybrid receives improved handling, a lowered chassis and a more powerful engine. It’s likely related to the Peugeot 308 225 PHEV, which has an electric-only range of 37 miles, a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec and a 146mph top speed.

Vauxhall Grandland GSe 

The Grandland will be the second car to receive a GSe variant as Vauxhall looks to succeed the GSi performance brand. With 295bhp on tap from a turbocharged 1.6-litre four and two electric motors, the SUV will rival the likes of the Ford Kuga PHEV. It can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.1sec, with a touted WLTP economy figure of 217.3mpg and CO2 emissions of as low as 29g/km. 

Cars arriving in April

BMW XM

The XM is the second bespoke model in the M division’s expanding portfolio. With 740bhp on tap from a 4.4-litre V8 and a 194bhp electric motor, the giant SUV will hit 0-62mph in just 4.3sec. That means it will outpace the BMW M5 CS saloon. Not only that, but also the XM is also as economical as it is rapid, claiming up to 188.3mpg, 33g/km of CO2 and an electric-only range of up to 55 miles. 

Dacia Jogger Hybrid

Dacia will become the latest firm to stick its toe into the rapidly expanding world of electrification with the arrival of the Jogger Hybrid. The MPV will become one of the cheapest hybrid hatchbacks on the market, with an electrified 1.6-litre petrol engine (the same used in the Renault Captur E-Tech and the Renault Clio E-Tech) producing 138bhp and 184lb ft. 

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

Skoda’s answer to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX will arrive in UK showrooms in the spring, becoming the Czech firm’s flagship model. The electric SUV packs more practicality than its coupé sibling, with up to 585 litres of boot space. Like the coupé, it gains gloss black front aprons, door mirrors, window frames and rear diffuser. It shares the same powertrain, though, with an 82kWh battery supplying power to all four wheels via a 295bhp electric motor. 

Cars arriving in May 2022

Aiways U5

Another arrival from China, the Aiways U5 is an electric crossover the size of the Volkswagen Tiguan. A 65kWh battery pack provides 313 miles of range, and there’s a choice of front or four-wheel drive. 

Alpine A110 R 

A stiffer, lighter version of Alpine’s fantastic sports coupé, the A110 R will arrive next year as the most track-focused A110 yet. It weighs just 1082kg – a 34kg saving – and receives a dynamic boost courtesy of features such as a swan-neck spoiler, a new rear diffuser, reshaped side skirts and a flat undercarriage. It will sit at the top of the A110 model range with a price in excess of £70,000. 

BMW M2

The final pure-combustion car to come from BMW’s M division, the second-generation BMW M2 is “the entry drug” to the firm’s range, according to M division boss Frank van Meel. The Porsche 718 Cayman rival is powered by a modified version of the 3.0-litre straight six used by the M3 and M4 sports saloons and produces 454bhp and 406lb ft of torque. It’ll hit 62mph from a standstill in 4.1sec, and while there’s no four-wheel-drive option, drivers can specify a manual gearbox. Happy days. 

BMW 7 Series PHEV

BMW’s new 7 Series plug-in hybrid offers around 50 miles of electric-only range and up to 563bhp in M760e guise. It uses BMW’s existing 3.9-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, combined with an electric motor mounted to the gearbox. Like its petrol and electric counterparts, it sends power to both axles. 

Honda E:NY1

A small electric SUV the size of the Honda Jazz, the E:NY1 will form the “centre of Honda’s future product line-up”, arriving in the middle of the year. Not much is known about the car yet, but Honda has confirmed that it will make use of a bespoke platform that is likely to be used for a slew of new models in the future.

Mercedes-Benz EQT 

Mercedes’ electric MPV is based on the Renault Kangoo and will spawn a camper variant down the line. It has a 120bhp, 180lb ft electric motor and a 45kWh battery. It will be sold initially in a short-wheelbase layout with five seats, rear sliding doors and a large tailgate.

Noble M500

The incoming 550bhp replacement for the M600, which went on sale in 2009, will have a manual gearbox linked to a 3.5-litre Ford V6 powerplant with more than 600lb ft at its disposal. Now expected to be more of a match for the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Chevrolet Corvette, the car started testing at the beginning of last year. 

Peugeot 508

The Peugeot 408 might be the French firm’s big name launch this year, but we’re also due an update to the stylish 508 saloon. Expect tweaked styling to the model’s already distinctive design, along with interior upgrades and a range boost for plug-in hybrid versions. 

Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge Twin

A range boost is on the cards for Volvo’s electric SUV offering, with both the XC40 Recharge and C40 receiving a larger, 82kWh battery. This will add around 20 additional miles of range to the single-motor variants and 40 miles to Recharge Twin models. The update also includes a faster charging rate for the Recharge Twin of up to 200kW, cutting the 10-80% charging time by 10 minutes to 27 minutes. 

Cars arriving in June 2023

Aston Martin DB11 

Big updates are coming to Aston’s front-engined sports cars. The DB11 is first up, followed by the DBS and Vantage in 2024. The revamp will bring a wide-reaching chassis overhaul, powertrain improvements and – at last – a touchscreen.

BMW M3 CSL 

We like the 542bhp M4 CSL rather a lot, so a similar take on the more practical M3 is an enticing prospect. 

Honda ZR-V 

The Honda ZR-V will make a UK debut in 2023, offering a hybrid engine with 181bhp and 232lb ft. It will take the place of the outgoing Honda CR-V in the firm’s European line-up and rival the likes of the Toyota Highlander and Skoda Kodiaq. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but expect it to be around £30,000. 

Lamborghini Aventador successor

Lamborghini’s dramatic-looking supercar will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a highly strung, large-capacity V12 engine – but with a new hybrid element that, bosses suggest, will make it significantly more powerful than today’s model. 

Lexus UX 300e 

The Lexus UX 300e is primed for a wide array of updates, most notably a big range improvement and an upgrade to its dated infotainment system. A larger, 72.8kWh battery boosts range by around 40% to 280 miles, putting the EV more in line with some of the segment’s best-sellers, such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the MG 4 EV. Power remains at a punchy 201bhp. 

Lotus Eletre 

The Eletre is the Geely-owned British brand’s first ever SUV and is claimed to be the world's fastest dual-motor SUV to boot. It’s priced from £89,500 in the UK, with three specification levels available and up to 893bhp and 726lb ft on range-topping models. That’s enough to propel the SUV from 0-62mph in 2.95sec. The Polestar 3 rival will offer air suspension, active aerodynamics and active ride height as standard. 

Peugeot e-308

The success of the existing Peugeot 308 is likely to continue with the arrival of an all-electric variant, with its 51kWh battery providing 248 miles in both sports tourer estate and hatchback guises. It can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW and will gain low-friction tyres, aero-focused wheels and subtle EV-specific design tweaks. Peugeot claims it will also deliver efficiency of up to 12.7kWh per 62 miles.

Praga Bohema 

The Czech brand’s first bespoke road car since films were black and white packs a 700bhp Nissan GT-R-derived V6 and an embarrassment of carbonfibre to keep weight below a tonne. Just 10 examples will be built in 2023 and 89 over the next four to five years. 

Renault Austral

Primed to replace the Renault Kadjar crossover, the Austral will bring electrified powertrains with up to 196bhp, torsion-beam rear suspension and four-wheel steering on top-rung models. We expect to see the first Australs in the UK in the middle of 2023 as a rival to the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4. 

Cars arriving in July 2023

Abarth 500e

The 500e is the first step into the world of electric cars for Fiat’s performance division and the firm has made some big claims ahead of its launch in the summer, calling it the most engaging, responsive and dynamic model it has ever built. The car draws on a 42kWh battery and its electric motor produces 152bhp and 173lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 7.0sec. Abarth has sought to make instant mid-range power more of a priority than outright acceleration. It sounds promising on paper, whizzing from 12-25mph in just one second and from 25mph-35mph in under 1.5sec. 

Chevrolet Corvette 

Voted Autocar’s Best Dream Car of 2022, the Corvette gains a mid-engined layout for the first time. A dual-clutch automatic transmission, adaptive dampers and right-hand drive are all available for UK buyers, and a sub-£80,000 price makes the sports car an even more attractive proposition. 

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato 

Like the BMW M2, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will also be its maker’s last pure-combustion offering. Unlike the M2, however, the Sterrato is designed to excel off road in a similar vein to the Porsche 911 Dakar. The rugged off-road supercar gains raised ground clearance, roof rails and a roof-mounted air intake, as well as a stone guard, an LED light bar and probably an adapted version of the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving mode system to improve its performance on loose surfaces.

Peugeot 5008 hybrid

The arrival of a hybrid Peugeot 5008 will mean each model in the French firm’s line-up now comes with an electrified powertrain. The large SUV will be fitted with a 134bhp petrol engine later this year and a new electrified dual-clutch gearbox and a 48V battery that charges when on the move. That will provide a 15% reduction in fuel consumption, Peugeot says.

Maserati Granturismo

Maserati’s handsome coupé is set to get a 550bhp twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6, which is likely to produce 621bhp and enable a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec. Weighing 1795kg, the Granturismo is almost half a tonne lighter than its electric counterpart (see below).

Maserati Granturismo Folgore 

It’s not just the Grecale that’s set for an all-electric variant. The Granturismo will also receive the lightning treatment and it packs some serious power: 745bhp and a staggering 997lb ft, to be precise, which propels it from 0-62mph in just 2.7sec. Its price is equally eye-catching at almost £200,000. The Porsche Taycan rival will draw its power from a 93kWh battery and three electric motors, enabling four-wheel drive. Charging speeds will be up to 270kW. 

Munro Mk1

An electrified, rugged off-roader, the Munro will be built in Scotland’s sole car factory. Prices for the Land Rover Defender rival start from £59,995 and it dispenses 295bhp and a punchy 375lb ft. Munro claims a range of 190 miles and a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec. That’s all despite a 2500kg kerb weight, but it also comes with a 1000kg payload capacity. 

Volkswagen ID 3

Upgrades to Volkswagen’s pioneering EV will streamline its look and improve the infotainment system, two and a half years after the model’s official launch. Volkswagen’s latest-generation software package will supposedly fix many criticisms of the quality of the original model and there will be more premium interior materials.

Cars arriving in August 2023

Ferrari Purosangue

It’s an SUV, Jim, but not as we know it. With a 6.5-litre V12 sending 715bhp and 528lb ft to both axles, Ferrari’s answer to the Aston DBX will make good on its claim to be a “true sports car”, covering 0-62mph in 3.3sec and 0-124mph in 10.6sec. 

Jeep Avenger

Jeep’s first EV will arrive early this year as the smallest SUV it has produced. With a 54kWh battery, the Avenger can return up to 249 miles of range and charge at speeds of up to100kW. It will be available in both single- and dual-motor guise although power outputs have yet to be disclosed. The Avenger will be followed by three additional electric Jeep models set to enter Europe by 2025. 

Lucid Air

The Lucid Air will be the firm’s first car in the UK and come with up to 1065bhp and a range of more than 500 miles on range-topping performance models. The US firm claims it’s the most aerodynamic luxury car in the world, with a lower drag coefficient than the Mercedes S-Class. We doubt you’ll be thinking about that, though, when you’re going from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec…

Pagani Utopia

The Pagani Huayra successor comes with an 864bhp Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 connected to a seven-speed manual gearbox (yes, really). A lightweight shell means the Utopia tips the scales at just 1280kg. 

Smart #1 and #1 Brabus

A car named for Generation Z, the Smart #1 is the first new model to come from the brand since Chinese giant Geely took a 50% stake in the company, split with Mercedes-Benz. A 66kWh battery enables a maximum range of 273 miles and the crossover’s power output stands at 268bhp. There’s 150kW rapid charging capability too. A more powerful #1 Brabus version pumps out 422bhp. 

Cars arriving in September 2023

Ford Mustang

The seventh generation of the Ford Mustang could be the last, but it won’t go quietly. It remains on the platform of the previous-generation model, so there’s no electrification to be seen. Power comes from either a 2.3-litre Ecoboost or a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine, with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford has also revealed an even more aggressive 500bhp Dark Horse performance variant, but it’s not confirmed for sale in the UK just yet. 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz landed a critical first blow by getting the all-electric EQE to market almost a full year before any direct equivalent BMW. This year, it follows that with a combustion-flavoured E-Class aimed at the mainstream, offering level three autonomous driving technology and a renewed range of electrified petrol and diesel engines. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will propel high-end models, including the top AMG version, which will lose its snorting V8 in favour of a mighty electrified four-pot. Today’s acclaimed six-cylinder diesel and petrol motors will stick around, though, with efficiency and power boosts courtesy of new hybrid elements. A swansong for Mercedes’ MRA platform, the E-Class will be among the final new combustion cars to leave Stuttgart – and bosses will also be hoping it’s one of the best. 

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall is looking to continue the Corsa’s run as the UK’s best-selling car into 2023, giving the supermini a complete redesign and a boost to electric range. The model’s front end will receive an extensive update, gaining the firm’s Vizor front fascia, while the electric version will also be fitted with the new 55kWh battery, in line with the updated Peugeot e-208, its sibling. That’ll give the electric Corsa 248 miles of range, but a petrol option will still be available for the time being.

Cars arriving in October 2023

Fisker Ocean

The stylish Fisker Ocean made its debut in the UK at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and it is set to take on the BMW iX3 and the Audi Q4 E-tron with an impressive range of up to 350 miles. Prices are said to start from £34,990, rising to £59,900 for the most luxurious, range-topping variant, and Fisker predicts 60,000 units will exit Magna Steyr’s Austrian factory destined for Europe.

Ford Puma ST Hybrid

Ford’s popular Puma ST will gain a bit more punch, launching the firm’s new electrified ST sub-brand. We’ve only seen test mules so far, which have suggested the model will use mild-hybrid technology rather than a plug-in powertrain. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 

Nearly 600bhp from the hottest version of Hyundai’s retro EV? Sign us up. Chances are the Ioniq 5 N will share its highly strung twin-motor powertrain with the Kia EV6 GT, which will get it from 0-62mph in well under 4.0sec and make it the fastest Hyundai model built so far.

Nio ET5 

Nio’s Tesla Model 3 rival will arrive in the UK with a twin-motor powertrain consisting of a 201bhp asynchronous motor at the front and a 282bhp motor at the rear. Total power output stands at 483bhp and torque at 516lb ft for a claimed 0-62mph sprint of 4.3sec. That’s not all: drivers have the choice of three battery sizes, ranging from 75kWh (342 miles) to a staggering 150kWh, with an estimated range of up to 620 miles. 

MG 4 AWD

The already impressive MG 4 will gain a dual-motor Triumph Edition with 442bhp on tap. It’s rumoured to be capable of 0-62mph in 3.8sec, with the top speed artificially limited to 99mph. It could be our first taste of an all-electric mega-hatchback. 

Porsche Panamera 

The all-new version is set to continue as a combustion alternative to the Taycan, with a subtle design refresh. Along with updated versions of today’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 and 4.0-litre V8 engines, featuring 48V mild-hybrid properties, the new Panamera looks set to adopt a heavily revised plug-in hybrid powertrain that is also destined for the upcoming Mk4 Cayenne SUV.

Rolls-Royce Spectre 

Just as important as the Mini, its BMW Group stablemate – albeit much more exclusive and, ahem, a touch heftier – is the third electric car to enter series production in the UK: the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tipping the scales at a hair under three tonnes but capable of matching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 to 62mph, the 577bhp Spectre promises to be one of the most beguiling and technologically impressive cars of the modern era. It is built around the latest iteration of Rolls-Royce’s Architecture of Luxury and draws its energy from a mammoth 120kWh battery, good for a claimed 323 miles between charges. It’s also one of the most aero-efficient cars around and the stiffest car the firm has ever put into production. The most advanced Rolls-Royce since FAB 1? It should well be, given its £275,000 pre-options price. 

Volkswagen ID 7 

This is the German car maker’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. Previously known as the ID Aero, the saloon is set to be offered initially as a five-door liftback but an estate variant is also in the pipeline. The ID 7 will launch with a two-wheel-drive set-up before a punchier four-wheel-drive GTX model provides power levels similar to those of the Model 3, Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. 

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen’s flagship SUV will receive a round of updates, bringing styling tweaks and a new, upgraded infotainment system. Changes to the front and rear ends will refresh the BMW X5 rival’s appearance using some cues from the latest-generation Volkswagen Golf. Official details are still thin on the ground, but our spy photographs give an idea of what to expect when the model arrives later this year. 

Volvo EX30

Volvo’s smallest SUV offering will be based on parent company Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture, also used by the Smart #1 and Chinese-market Zeekr 001. It will form the new entry point to Volvo’s electric line-up, sitting below the XC40 Recharge, and, according to CEO Jim Rowan, will be geared towards younger, city-based drivers. Volvo has been rather coy about the model’s design, revealing only a preview teaser image at the end of last year, but what’s clear is that the EX30 will draw heavy influence from the recently shown EX90 flagship – while undercutting its £100k price by some margin. 

Cars arriving in November 2023

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Hardcore variant of the brutish GT gets a power hike to rival the Ferrari 812 Competizione. The brawny two-door coupé has been previewed as the “flagship to surpass them all” with an adapted version of the model’s existing 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, boosting power from 715bhp to 759bhp over the standard model. Just 499 will be built. 

Bentley Batur

Built to signal the end of Bentley’s famed 6.0-litre W12 engine, the ultra-limited-run Batur is said to preview the British firm’s electric future. The large, two-door coupé is based on the longer-wheelbase Bentley Continental GT under the skin, with a new, swansong W12 claimed to be the most powerful ever, producing more than 730bhp and 740lb ft. If you’re lucky, you’ll see one parked outside Harrods in the middle of 2023. 

BMW 5 Series

Whereas Mercedes has split its executive models into the forward-looking, electric EQE and the fossil-fuelled E-Class, BMW’s rival 5 Series will offer petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric derivatives – all in one bodyshell. 

The pure-combustion 5 Series models (including the snarling V8-powered M5) will adopt some form of electrical assistance to meet the latest emissions standards, while the PHEV options are likely to receive bigger batteries (and thus longer electric ranges) – good news for eco-conscious suburban drivers and cash-savvy company fleet managers. 

The electric i5 will offer buyers a more conventional alternative to the EQE and the Tesla Model S. It will trade a long range for a smaller, less heavy battery – to bolster its dynamic appeal – and have 210kW rapid-charging capabilities. 

Czinger 21C 

US start-up Czinger pioneered the technique of 3D-printing car chassis back in 2015, and it’s finally coming to market in the 21C hypercar. Packing a 1223bhp electrified V8, it dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 1.9sec and is almost 2.2sec quicker than a McLaren Senna around Laguna Seca. 

Ford E-Tourneo Custom

One of the most important launches of 2023: an electric version of the UK’s best-selling vehicle of 2021. With a range of 230 miles from a 74kWh battery, it shares the same 215bhp motor as the panel-sided E-Transit Custom but ups the ‘lifestyle’ factor with movable, reversible seats and a slick, car-like cockpit area. This or a VW ID Buzz? 

Ford Transit E-Custom 

The successor to the UK's best-selling vehicle, the Transit E-Custom is set to introduce an all-electric range of up to 236 miles in 2023. It will be the second of five all-electric commercial vehicles that will be launched in Europe by 2024. It will be built alongside an electric version of the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter. 

Koenigsegg CC850

Proof that fashion operates on a 20-year cycle, this reimagining of the seminal CC8S gets a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 packing 1385bhp, and tips the scales at 1385kg, giving a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio and endowing it with the psychotic performance for which Koenigsegg is known. 

Maserati MC20 Cielo 

Primed and ready to take on the McLaren 720s Spider, Maserati’s convertible supercar will reach UK buyers in April. It’s a convertible version of the MC20, with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing a sonorous 621bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of just 3.0sec. Maserati says the model’s roof can go from open to closed in 12 seconds, while also making use of a unique ‘smart glass’ panel in its folding roof.

Mini Countryman PHEV

The Mini Countryman might not seem like a candidate to become the British firm’s most powerful car, but that’s exactly what it will be when it gains a plug-in powertrain this year. Set to be launched alongside the BMW X1, it will make use of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 174bhp electric motor, producing a total of 322bhp. It will also receive a 14.2kWh battery that will provide around 55 miles of EV range. Other electrified petrol options will also be available, suiting those without a charger at home. 

Polestar 3

This electric SUV will share a US production line and a platform with Volvo’s XC90 successor. Its styling will be influenced by the acclaimed Precept concept, while materials used throughout will emphasise a similar focus on sustainability. With 510bhp and a range of up to 379 miles, the Polestar 3 will kick off from £85,500 in the UK, and it has the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace firmly in its sights. 

Toyota BZ Compact 

Set to rival the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Smart #1, the BZ Compact will sit between the new Toyota C-HR (below) and the slightly larger Toyota bZ4X SUV. It will be offered with both front- and four-wheel drive, with lightweight technologies, recycled materials and a new in-car personal assistant. 

Toyota C-HR 

The C-HR will receive a total design overhaul this year, gaining plug-in power for the first time. It will share much of its underpinnings with the new Prius, which won’t be coming to the UK, including its TNGA underpinnings. It’s not clear if the C-HR PHEV will use a 13.6kWh battery like the Prius, but if it does, a competitive electric-only range of more than 50 miles is well within reach.

Ora Next Cat

Set to launch as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Ora Next Cat will be a stretched, four-door version of the Funky Cat saloon. As well as enhanced practicality, the Next Cat offers four-wheel drive, face-recognition technology and a 435-mile range. A dual motor set-up means performance is rather enticing, with 402bhp, 501lb ft and a 0-62mph sprint of 4.3sec. 

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen’s retro-futuristic MPV is due a long-wheelbase seven-seater and a four-wheel-drive GTX option, which will arrive later this year. Entry-level versions make use of Volkswagen’s tried and tested rear-mounted electric motor and 77kWh battery pairing, which produces 201bhp and 258 miles of range. Prices for the MPV start at £57,115 in the UK, while three specification levels are available from launch. 

