New BMW X5 M and X6 M gain 616bhp Competition variants

BMW M has revealed the third generation of its performance SUV flagships, the X5 M and coupé-styled X6 M, with both available in Competition form for the first time.

Detailed ahead of their public debut at November's LA motor show, both are set for a market launch commencing in April next year. A spokesperson has confirmed that the UK will only be able to order the Competition variants, priced from £110,610 for the X5 M and £113,310 for the X6 M.

They will rival the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé in Turbo forms, and are both powered by BMW M's now familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. The standard X5 M and X6 M put out 592bhp, which is 25bhp more than both outgoing models. However, in keeping with the tradition set first by the latest M5, the Competition models boost this output to 616bhp. Torque is pegged at 553lb ft in all variants.

The motor in both is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive and an Active M differential, said to help deliver the power through the wheels over any terrain. BMW claims super-stiff engine mountings boost response and refinement, while the engine oil supply system has been designed to cope with extensive track use.