New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé makes first public appearance

BMW has rounded out its new 8 Series line-up with the Gran Coupé. The new four-door 8 Series will go on sale in September after its Frankfurt motor show debut, priced from £69,340.
The Gran Coupé joins the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible with a line-up that will comprise six-cylinder and V8 models, including the rapid new 516bhp M850i xDrive Gran Coupé. The 8 Series Gran Coupé replaces the discontinued 6 Series Gran Coupé in a growing market segment that will place it up against high-end versions of the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, as well as the Porsche Panamera.
At 5082mm long, 1932mm wide and 1407mm tall, the 8 Series Gran Coupé is 239mm longer, 30mm wider and 66mm taller that its coupé sibling.
This added length is partly the result of a 201mm-longer wheelbase than that of the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible, at 3023mm. It allows for two extra frameless doors and rear seat space that’s on a par with its predecessor’s.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Reminds me of....?
Main pic it looks like a Panamera, is it a better car than the Panamera?, will it be better than a Panamera?
Peter Cavellini.
mpls
It's a nice car but the rear
It's a nice car but the rear looks very fussy... too busy...
samyc
Insignia anyone...?
Is it just me or is there a whiff of Vauxhall insignia in the side profile?
abkq
This undistinguished looking
ahaus
Gorgeous exterior but...
why do BMW interiors look so boring and generic?
I was hoping a much more elegant and unique interior that’s reflective of the exterior. The dash/cockpit lacks the sportiness or luxury of say Mercedes, Porsche or the latest Audi high end models. The rear passenger compartment is more interesting than the front, which goes against their “ultimate driving machine” ethos.
The exterior thankfully doesn’t have the obscenely enormous grille that’s becoming BMW’s design language or the weird excessive folds, gills, and angular protrusions that surround the lower bumper openings.
Seems like BMW is lost in its identity in many ways.
Highline2.0
Love this. Looks so much
spqr
Come on Symanski
Tell us all how this BMW, entirely unrelated to any car you have ever owned or had any experience of, is another exploding clown car. Or, just a thought, shut up.
MisterMR44
Prefer this to the coupé...
I definitely prefer this to the coupé (and the comparable 7-series)... but I really don't like where BMW interior design is going.
Add your comment