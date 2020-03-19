New BMW 4 Series coupe gets bold kidney grille

BMW is readying its second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé ahead of its launch later this year, as it completes final testing of the Audi A4 rival.

The new coupe has previously been spotted at the Nürburgring and nearby BMW’s Munich headquarters, but these latest shots are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille, as seen on the Concept i4.

The two-door Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, heavily curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over the rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.