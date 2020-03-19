New BMW 4 Series coupe gets bold kidney grille

BMW is readying its second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé ahead of its launch later this year, as it completes final testing of the Audi A4 rival.
The new coupe has previously been spotted at the Nürburgring and nearby BMW’s Munich headquarters, but these latest shots are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille, as seen on the Concept i4.
The two-door Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, heavily curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over the rear wheels.
Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.
eseaton
What possible reason is there
It is like disguising a new table tennis ball.
We know what it will look like.
We know what engines it will have.
We know it will be longer and wider.
We know it will have more irritating 'tech' crap on it.
We know it will make fake engine noises through its speakers.
Absolutely none of this is good news.
Overdrive
eseaton wrote:
Alright, calm down, Jesus. If already know all this then why bother clicking on the story in the first place?
scrap
I confidently predict it will
I confidently predict it will be better than the 8 series. But possibly not as good as its predecessor.
eseaton
Mainly because, unlike the
That is surely the only purpose of this forum?
Overdrive
It sounds more like having a
It sounds more like having a rant than expressing an opinion.
Regardless, Autocar don't only express opnions, but also report car/car related/auto industry news. As such this article is not supposed to be a review of the new 4 and what Autocar think of it, but merely reporting the news of its soon to be launch, probable specification, details etc. So, why get so het up about it?
Peter Cavellini
Hot air....
I’m not a fan, I don’t like the way the rear deck has been done, otherwise it’ll be standard BMW fare, good to drive, nice to sit in.
Murcielago6955
New 2 Gran Coupe
Found this on the Irish website, not sure if it's on general release yet!https://www.bmw.ie/en/all-models/2-series/gran-coupe/2019/bmw-2-series-gran-coupe-inspire.html
Symanski
Toothbrush moustache.
The toothbrush moustache hasn't been in fashion since the 1930s/40s.
Wonder why?
Citytiger
I cant believe
they have actually done this, surely they must have realised that grill is hideous, I dont think I have ever seen a positive comment anywhere about it, Autocar call it bold, I am not sure bold is the correct term.
skiwi
That is one seriously big set of nostrils...
I guess the engine must need a lot of oxygen....
