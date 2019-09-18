New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV coming in 2020

BMW will renew its Mercedes B-Class rival after revealing new two-door and four-door 2 Series coupé models
by Lawrence Allan
18 September 2019

The next-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has been photographed in thinly disguised prototype form ahead of its expected unveiling next year. 

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class rival, spied on the back of trailer outside a BMW facility in Germany, can be seen sporting an evolutionary look more closely aligned with the new 1 Series, upon which it's based. It also appears to have shorter overhangs than the current model, suggesting BMW has worked to improve interior space and packaging. 

Expect the range of engines to include a base 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and 2.0-litre four-cylinder tubo petrol, available in a number of different power outputs. A full range of diesels ranging from 118bhp to 188bhp will also feature. The expectation is that a plug-in hybrid variant will again be offered, given the necessity of such cars to reduce fleet average CO2 emissions, but nothing has yet been confirmed. 

Don't expect to see an M-tuned variant any time soon, because it would be far from the firm's core market. However, a 302bhp 35i version would be technically possible, given the 2 Series Active Tourer's close relationship to the 1 Series. 

The Active Tourer will join the newly revamped 2 Series line-up after the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupé late this year and the traditional two-door coupé early next year. BMW sources have suggested to Autocar that the seven-seat 2 Series Gran Tourer won't return, however, due to a lack of buyer interest in larger MPVs. 

