New Audi RS5 estate set to rival AMG C63 with hybrid V6

The new Audi RS5 Avant is due in 2025 as a fearsome sports estate which will kick off the electrification of the Audi Sport performance division.

The first plug-in hybrid from the Audi Sport is a successor to today's pure-V6 RS4, taking a new name in line with Audi's scheme to give odd numbers to combustion cars and evens to EVs. The equivalent electric model, badged RS4 E-tron, is expected to launch by 2026.

It has now been spotted testing for the first time, with the yellow warning sticker and visible charging flap giving away its electrified innards.

While it's due a new name and a new look inside and out, Audi's fast family wagon is set to keep its 2.9-litre V6, but with the addition of an electric motor boosting output beyond the 444bhp and 443lb ft.

The next-generation A5 will continue to use the VW Group's MLB platform, but with modifications to allow plug-in hybrid versions – including the RS5 – to accommodate a larger 14.4kWh battery, which gives the current A6 PHEV an EV range of 45 miles.

Notably, the Mercedes-AMG C63 – one of the RS5's closest rivals – has also made the switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and now produces a colossal 671bhp and 752lb ft to match the outright pace of its V8-engined forebear.

BMW will provide a rival in the form of the next-generation M5, which will also use a plug-in hybrid powertrain and offer an estate body for the first time since 2007.

Audi's first take on the fast PHEV will clearly wear its performance billing on its sleeve, with heavily flared arches and huge, five-spoke sports wheels covering large-diameter drilled brake discs.

There is also a prominent air outlet behind the front wheel wells, and the front end looks to have been sculpted with an eye on optimising engine cooling and airflow.

Saloon and Avant estate bodystyles will be offered for the standard A5, with each unlikely to grow in size compared with the current A4. For reference, it stretches to 4772mm in length, 1847mm in width and 1435mm in height. Only the estate has been spotted testing so far in full-bore RS guise, and it is not yet confirmed if Audi plans to offer a saloon version as AMG does with the C63.