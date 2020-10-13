BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid arrives with up to 456bhp

Flagship SUV gains two electrified variants capable of around 100mpg and a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph sprint
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
13 October 2020

Audi's range of plug-in hybrids continues to expand with the introduction of the new Q8 55 TFSIe and Q8 Competition 60 TFSIe.

The flagship SUV, available to order in electrified form later this month, is the seventh model in Ingolstadt's current range to receive a plug-in hybrid variant, after the A3, A4, A5, A6, A8Q5 and Q7

Both versions are powered by a variation of the electrified 3.0-litre V6 that powers the Q7 60 TFSI e, with the 335bhp petrol motor assisted by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

In the 55 TFSIe, available from £73,860, the system produces a combined 376bhp and 443lb ft, while the Competition 60 TFSIe bumps the price up to £85,750 for boosts of 80bhp and 73lb ft.

The 55 TFSIe is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 5.8sec and the more potent model in 5.4sec. Both top out at an electronically limited 149mph.

In both forms, the Q8 plug-in hybrid can travel a WLTP-certified 28 miles on electric power alone and achieve between 97 and 100mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting between 65 and 66g/km of CO2. 

Two driving modes are available: EV, which leaves the petrol V6 engine dormant, and Hybrid, which automatically switches between the electric and combustion motors as appropriate. The Q8's MMI infotainment system features a dedicated 'predictive operating strategy' that can predetermine the best stages of a route for electric running, using real-time traffic and weather data. 

The powertrain's 17.8kWh lithium ion battery pack can be fully charged from a 7.4kW wallbox in two and a half hours, Audi claims, with the MyAudi app giving owners remote access to live charging data and functions. 

Regenerative braking features, too, and can generate up to 25kW while coasting or 80kW with the brake pedal applied. The electric motor carries out all braking manoeuvres under 0.3g. 

