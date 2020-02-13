New Audi E-tron 50: entry-level EV SUV priced from £59,900

Audi has revealed UK pricing for the E-tron 50 – a cheaper and lighter entry-level version of its flagship electric SUV.
The new model is available from £59,900, including the government's £3500 plug-in car grant, representing a saving of £7445 over the E-tron 55. It will be available in four trim levels, with prices rising to £72,700 for the highly specified Launch Edition, which is marked out by black trim elements and bespoke 21in alloy wheels from Audi Sport.
Available to order in the UK now, the new model weighs roughly 120kg less than the 2565kg E-tron 55, primarily as a result of its smaller battery pack.
The E-tron 50's 71kWh pack – likely to be the lowest-capacity pack Audi will offer in the E-tron – enables it to achieve a range of up to 190 miles on the WLTP test cycle. That's 51 miles fewer than the 95kWh E-tron 55.
By comparison, the E-tron’s main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, has a WLTP-certified range of 259 miles in its standard 400 form. A future lower-spec variant could be expected to offer less than 200 miles.
lambo58
let me think about this.
60k for a car that will best achieve 180 milesm in the real world versus a Model 3 performance which can easity achieve over 300 miles, accelerate like a madman with his backside on fire etc etc for way less money...
No contest.
centenary
lambo58 wrote:
You're right, it is no contest. The Audi build quality puts the Tesla to shame. Im not sure how many Audi's have been written off by hail damage but check out You Tube and you'll find a few Teslas that have.
And who the hell except a madman is really bothered about being able to accelerate like your bum is burning?
By the way, EV drivers really arent that concerned about the difference in 300 and 180 mile range.
shiakas
centenary wrote:
The more EV choices the better, the conversation needs to move on from comparing EV to EV to EVs vs ICE cars. Audi Q8 or Audi Etron? Jaguar F pace or Jaguar I Pace? 3 series or Model 3?
lambo58
You honestly think the amount
You honestly think the amount of hail damage caused in the states has any bearing on what we get in Europe.
Get real.
ANY car getting the weather they get in the staes would be damaged, and I mean ANY.
As for build quality- ever sat in a Model 3 let alone driven one?
Nah, didnt think so
gagaga
centenary wrote:
Were you paid to promote MLMs in a past life?
Rival
I own a Model 3 long range
It’s no where near as efficient as the test claims. That being said neither is the E Tron so I don’t understand the point of this model
xxxx
Up against it
Well if the more expensive version struggles against the I-pace this cheaper version has no chance, it sounds like it might be the equal of the I-pace's price but nothing else.
oop north
xxxx wrote:
i think people complaining about the new honda’s range will have a fit at the real world range of this version of the e-tron. The regular etron is already reputed to be somewhat thirsty with poor range so this one... (though the weight saving will help)
FRI2
This has to be Audi's sickest
This has to be Audi's sickest joke... 61K for EV car that goes 180 miles max? These Germans are going backwards into oblivion....
gagaga
FRI2 wrote:
To be fair, as much as it seems odd, their target market for this is likely someone living in a global city that does 20-30 miles a day dropping the kids off and popping to the salon.
Not for me, but usage and consumption patterns are changing for cars.
