New Audi E-tron 50: entry-level EV SUV priced from £59,900

E-tron range now kicks off with the 190-mile 50 variant, which represents a saving of more than £7000
Felix Page Autocar writer
13 February 2020

Audi has revealed UK pricing for the E-tron 50 – a cheaper and lighter entry-level version of its flagship electric SUV.

The new model is available from £59,900, including the government's £3500 plug-in car grant, representing a saving of £7445 over the E-tron 55. It will be available in four trim levels, with prices rising to £72,700 for the highly specified Launch Edition, which is marked out by black trim elements and bespoke 21in alloy wheels from Audi Sport.

Available to order in the UK now, the new model weighs roughly 120kg less than the 2565kg E-tron 55, primarily as a result of its smaller battery pack.

The E-tron 50's 71kWh pack – likely to be the lowest-capacity pack Audi will offer in the E-tron – enables it to achieve a range of up to 190 miles on the WLTP test cycle. That's 51 miles fewer than the 95kWh E-tron 55.

By comparison, the E-tron’s main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, has a WLTP-certified range of 259 miles in its standard 400 form. A future lower-spec variant could be expected to offer less than 200 miles.

Our Verdict

Audi E-tron Quattro

Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

While the E-tron 55 is compatible with 150kW chargers, the E-tron 50 can accept only up to 120kW. It can still, however, be charged to 80% in approximately half an hour at a rapid-charging station

The E-tron 50 is also less potent than the E-tron 55. It employs the same twin-motor set-up, but maximum power is down from 402bhp to 308bhp and maximum torque is down from 490lb ft to 398lb ft. 

It has a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec and an electronically limited top speed of 118mph. 

Regenerative braking technology recuperates energy in more than 90% of brake applications, working alongside an electrohydraulic brake assistance system that activates when braking force exceeds 0.3g. Audi says this “results in short braking distances in all situations”. 

The E-tron 50 will be built alongside the more powerful version at Audi’s EV production facility in Brussels, Belgium

Audi isn't the only manufacturer to offer a range of battery sizes across its new family of electric vehicles. Tesla has long employed this strategy, while the new Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback will be offered with three different packs when it launches later this year, with range rising from 205 miles in the entry-level model to 342 miles at the top of the line-up. 

Read more

Audi E-tron review

Hot Audi E-tron 'S' to take aim at Tesla Model X​

Audi E-tron 55 quattro 2019 long-term review​

Join the debate

Comments
12

lambo58

1 August 2019

let me think about this.

60k for a car that will best achieve 180 milesm in the real world versus a Model 3 performance which can easity achieve over 300 miles, accelerate like a madman with his backside on fire etc etc for way less money...

No contest.

centenary

1 August 2019
lambo58 wrote:

let me think about this.

60k for a car that will best achieve 180 milesm in the real world versus a Model 3 performance which can easity achieve over 300 miles, accelerate like a madman with his backside on fire etc etc for way less money...

No contest.

You're right, it is no contest. The Audi build quality puts the Tesla to shame. Im not sure how many Audi's have been written off by hail damage but check out You Tube and you'll find a few Teslas that have.

And who the hell except a madman is really bothered about being able to accelerate like your bum is burning?

By the way, EV drivers really arent that concerned about the difference in 300 and 180 mile range.

shiakas

1 August 2019
centenary wrote:

lambo58 wrote:

let me think about this.

60k for a car that will best achieve 180 milesm in the real world versus a Model 3 performance which can easity achieve over 300 miles, accelerate like a madman with his backside on fire etc etc for way less money...

No contest.

You're right, it is no contest. The Audi build quality puts the Tesla to shame. Im not sure how many Audi's have been written off by hail damage but check out You Tube and you'll find a few Teslas that have.

And who the hell except a madman is really bothered about being able to accelerate like your bum is burning?

By the way, EV drivers really arent that concerned about the difference in 300 and 180 mile range.

The more EV choices the better, the conversation needs to move on from comparing EV to EV to EVs vs ICE cars. Audi Q8 or Audi Etron? Jaguar F pace or Jaguar I Pace? 3 series or Model 3?

 

lambo58

1 August 2019

You honestly think the amount of hail damage caused in the states has any bearing on what we get in Europe.

Get real.

ANY car getting the weather they get in the staes would be damaged, and I mean ANY.

As for build quality- ever sat in a Model 3 let alone driven one?

Nah, didnt think so

gagaga

1 August 2019
centenary wrote:

lambo58 wrote:

let me think about this.

60k for a car that will best achieve 180 milesm in the real world versus a Model 3 performance which can easity achieve over 300 miles, accelerate like a madman with his backside on fire etc etc for way less money...

No contest.

You're right, it is no contest. The Audi build quality puts the Tesla to shame. Im not sure how many Audi's have been written off by hail damage but check out You Tube and you'll find a few Teslas that have.

And who the hell except a madman is really bothered about being able to accelerate like your bum is burning?

By the way, EV drivers really arent that concerned about the difference in 300 and 180 mile range.

Were you paid to promote MLMs in a past life?

Rival

13 February 2020
I own a Model 3 long range and getting 300 miles out of it is anything but easy. In fact I’ve never achieved that, and I’m sure most other owners haven’t either.

It’s no where near as efficient as the test claims. That being said neither is the E Tron so I don’t understand the point of this model

xxxx

1 August 2019

Well if the more expensive version struggles against the I-pace this cheaper version has no chance,  it sounds like it might be the equal of the I-pace's price but nothing else.

oop north

1 August 2019
xxxx wrote:

Well if the more expensive version struggles against the I-pace this cheaper version has no chance,  it sounds like it might be the equal of the I-pace's price but nothing else.

i think people complaining about the new honda’s range will have a fit at the real world range of this version of the e-tron. The regular etron is already reputed to be somewhat thirsty with poor range so this one... (though the weight saving will help)

FRI2

1 August 2019

This has to be Audi's sickest joke... 61K for EV car that goes 180 miles max? These Germans are going backwards into oblivion....

gagaga

1 August 2019
FRI2 wrote:

This has to be Audi's sickest joke... 61K for EV car that goes 180 miles max? These Germans are going backwards into oblivion....

To be fair, as much as it seems odd, their target market for this is likely someone living in a global city that does 20-30 miles a day dropping the kids off and popping to the salon.

Not for me, but usage and consumption patterns are changing for cars.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week