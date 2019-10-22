New Audi A8 L TFSIe plug-in hybrid: specs detailed

Audi has released more technical detail for the plug-in hybrid, long-wheelbase A8 ahead of it going on sale towards the end of this year.

The Mercedes S560 e rival is the first A8 to adopt a plug-in powertrain, itself set to be used in the upcoming plug-in Bentley Flying Spur. Its 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine (with a petrol particulate filter) puts out 335bhp and 369lb ft of torque. It’s mated to an electric motor that's mounted within the clutch assembly and provides another 134bhp and 258lb ft.

The resulting combined system output for the A8 L TFSIe is 443bhp and 516lb ft of torque, sent to all four wheels permanently. That's enough for the 5.3m limo to do the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9 sec. Audi claims that peak torque arrives from just 1,250rpm.

Also claimed is the ability to drive at up to 83mph in electric-only mode, with a WLTP-certified EV-mode range of up to 28 miles. The 14.1kWh battery is positioned under the boot floor, and although no charging time via a plug is quoted, Audi says its energy recuperation system can restore up to 80kW under braking.

Quoted fuel economy for the A8 L TFSIe is put at 113mpg, though this is measured using the NEDC standard. Efficiency boosting tech includes a heat pump, which uses waste heat from high-voltage components to provide heat for the four-zone climate control, and a system to ensure electric power is used intelligently if a route is programmed into the navigation. Customers can even pre-programme the ventilated seats and heated wheel for departure.

First deliveries of the A8 L TFSIe begin at the start of next year. It joins its smaller sibling, the A6 55 TFSI e, alongside plug-in versions of the Q5 and A7 Sportback, all of which were first revealed at March’s Geneva motor show.