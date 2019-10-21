Audi A6 55 TFSIe quattro plug-in hybrid arrives with 362bhp

Four-wheel-drive petrol-electric saloon offers more than 30 miles of electric driving at speeds of up to 84mph
Felix Page Autocar writer
21 October 2019

The new Audi A6 plug-in hybrid has gone on sale in Germany as Audi progresses with the electrification of its line-up. 

The A6 55 TFSIe quattro, first revealed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, takes its power from a 249bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with a 141bhp electric motor integrated into the gearbox for a combined output of 362bhp. This powertrain also features in plug-in hybrid versions of the Q5 and A7 Sportback

New Audi Q5, A6, A7 and A8 plug-in hybrids revealed

Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with maximum torque output rated at 369lb ft. The saloon will accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.6sec and on to a top speed of 155mph.

A less powerful variant, the 50 TFSIe, is set to arrive later, offering 295bhp and 332lb ft.  

The 55 TFSIe can run on electricity alone at speeds of up to 84mph for 33 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, with Audi claiming “customers can do most of their daily driving electrically”. 

Three driving modes feature, allowing drivers to easily switch between electric, hybrid and petrol power as desired.

Audi claims a charging time from empty of around 2.5 hours from a 7.4kW charger, while the firm’s MyAudi smartphone app offers drivers sat-nav instructions based around public charger locations. The app can also be used to control air conditioning and heater settings before entering the car. 

The 55 TFSIe is equipped with Audi’s sporty S line exterior package, black trim elements and privacy glass as standard. Inside, it gets sport seats, four-zone climate control and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit screen.

UK pricing and specification details are yet to be confirmed, but prices start from €68,850 (£59,128) in Germany.

