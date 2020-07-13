New Audi A3 Sportback and saloon go on sale from £22,410

The new Audi A3, featuring a dramatic overhaul inside and a mild-hybrid powertrain for the first time, is now available to order in the UK, priced from £22,410.
Both the saloon and Sportback variants have arrived on the market at the same time, despite staggered unveilings. The saloon is available in four trim levels, while the Sportback gains an additional Technik entry-level trim, which comes equipped with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, Audi's new MMI infotainment system and a 10.25in virtual cockpit as standard.
Sport trim, priced from £26,175, adds electric mirrors, dual-zone climate control, 17in alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights, while the second-from-top S Line package gains privacy glass, sports seats, LED interior lighting and 18in alloys. Vorsprung trim heads up the range from £39,075, bringing with it matrix headlights, a black-themed styling pack, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and additional driver safety aids.
The tried-and-tested styling of Audi’s best-selling model in Europe remains, although the company has tried to make it look sportier to address the absence of a three-door model, which was culled during the previous generation.
Audi’s new A3 has a nearly identical footprint to its predecessor, at 4.34m long and 1.43m high, but is 3cm wider, at 1.82m, giving more elbow and shoulder room for passengers.
The model receives digital daytime-running lights for the first time, made up of 15 LEDs, allowing each trim derivative to have an individual light signature to set them apart.
The engine line-up at launch is a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit (TFSI) and a 2.0-litre diesel (TDI) with 114bhp or 148bhp. Soon after, a 108bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder TFSI will launch alongside the most notable unit: a second version of the 1.5 TFSI with mild-hybrid technology. This will mark the first time the A3 has been offered as a mild hybrid, although a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid (PHEV) entered production in 2014. Two PHEV variants of the new model will go on sale at a later date.
Lanehogger
No shocks with the exterior but interior is on another level
Unsurpisingly no surprises with the new A3's looks but I wouldn't have expected anything else. It's still recognisable as an A3, an Audi and fits in with the current generation of Audis. And its clear Autocar was fooled by the disguised cars, thinking the new A3 was going to have a chrome strip running right around the exterior of the car! The interior is a bit of a step up though alongside other current Audis, making them look even more sobre and austere. Sure, it's not funky or radical but it's eye catching and adventurous (for a German car) and it looks of immense quality, especially for this class of car. Much more appealing looking that the A-Class' interior IMO.
Antony Riley
why
superstevie
I prefer the A-class interior
xxxx
Qu: what was your inspriration..
Ans: The previous A3, yes it's a good looking car that sold well for 7 years but in another 5 years this will look very dated. Tidy inside and glad it's not all touch screens but boy will the expensive classy pop-up screen and rotary control button be missed.
Good to see there'll still be a car out there in 6 years time with a proper choice of engines and gearboxes too.
Saucerer
Unexciting but I can see the appeal of the interior
Yet another sobre and unexciting looking new German car which does nothing on the excitement or desirability front. But then I suppose a German car wouldn't be one without those attributes which have been inherrent for decades. However, while the interior styling is desperately dull looking you can't argue with the the perceived quality which looks pretty damn good and is probably ahead of any other rival. If the Ford Focus felt behind the game when new, it's nowhere compared to this new A3 or indeed any other rival launched since the Ford. When you feel you're getting more for your pound with a more expensive car, it's no wonder we see lots of A3s, A-Classes, Golfs and 1-Series. When the Focus feels as cheap and tacky as it does, I'd think twice about spending over £20k for one, no matter how excellent, and class leading, its chassis might be.
Roadster
Dull,dull,dull.....
Simply look elsewhere outside of Germany if you want excitement, appeal, desirability and fun in this class of car. The exterior and interior raises new level of dullnesss. Still, at least you'll pay the privilege for extreme unreliability which is the case with all Audis.
scotty5
I'm really liking it.
Looks to be a huge improvement to these eyes and I especially like how the air vents surrounding the instrument cluster are mounter higher. I haven't seen that in any other mainstream car so I'd use the word radical rather than boring. I think the whole dash design is a departure from the norm and looks great. And where many cars have several buttons / functions hidden below the dash line ( as the light switches used to be ), Audi have raised them which is no bad thing. Again, nearly every car on the market has buttons and switches out-of-sight - Audi should be applauded. ( not only has the new Golf positioned a cluster of buttons out of sight, they've made them touch sensitive! What a crazy design ).
Would I buy one? Hell no. I've bought Audi's in the past but they've now taken the idea of 'optional extras' to a new level and I suspect the new A3 will be no different. So once you've specified the car to the level of other manufacturers or your own preference, I'd expect depreciation to be horrendous. But that interior certainly looks to be one of the biggest improvements Audi have ever made on a model and that's saying something.
Thumper
A copy of Mercedes design?
At least it seems the silly gap above the grill feature from the R8 has been dropped.
renster
Not keen on the interior
Anyone else find the angular interior cluttered and cheap looking? Look at those rear inside doors...
Mikey C
I actually think that looks
I actually think that looks quite sharp, a touch of Renault in the door creases
