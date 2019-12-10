2020 Audi RS5 gains refreshed design and new tech

Audi has updated the RS5 Sportback and coupé with tweaked styling and an overhauled infotainment system, just six months after the current model first arrived in UK dealerships.
The BMW M4 rival follows in the footsteps of its RS4 and RS7 siblings in gaining a revised front end, which features reshaped air intakes and an enlarged grille for a more aggressive look. Audi says that the three implied air vents above the grille - similar to the current A1 supermini - are inspired by the 1984 Audi UR Quattro.
As with other recently refreshed RS models from Audi, the RS5’s wheel arches have been extended by 40mm, while optional darkened headlight bezels further differentiate the performance model from the standard A5. The rear end has been subtly updated, as well, featuring a reshaped diffuser which can be specified in a range of contrasting colours.
As well as the styling changes, the RS5 also gains two new colour options for 2020 - Turbo Blue and Tango Red - with three new sets of 20in wheels available in black or bronze.
The two-door coupé variant now features a carbonfibre roof panel which, Audi says, brings the model’s kerb weight down by roughly 4kg.
Inside, the outgoing RS5’s rotary infotainment controller has been replaced by a free-standing 10.1in touchscreen, equipped with Audi’s new MMI acoustic response technology and tilted towards the driver for ease of use. An optional ‘navigation plus’ package brings an additional RS-specific monitor which displays live temperature, acceleration and tyre pressure data.
The RS5’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is unchanged, and still sends 444bhp and 443lb ft to all four wheels. Audi claims a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of up to 174mph for both bodystyles.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
More aggressive styling? Why?
Is it going to be interviewing politicians?
Invading another country?
Protesting about climate change?
ENOUGH of more aggressive!
AUDI’s seem to drive up your chuff on a daily basis.
We we do NOT need more aggression.
Takeitslowly
Thekrankis wrote:
Given your bizarre tirade, you are CLEARLY not part of the target market, so why shouldn't Audi, play to the audience that are and will continue to buy these cars?. Why did you type We we, you can go without asking us permission. :)
Speedraser
The nose is massively
The nose is massively overdone and fussy. Worse, the oops-we-forgot-the-nav screen giant iPad stuck on top of the dash is grotesquely ugly. Again, a touchscreen that requires the driver to take eyes off the road to operate the thing, rather than a physical control that can be used by feel without looking away from the road. Just plain STUPID -- tech over common sense. A shame, becaue it's generally a very nice car.
pah68
An update after 6 months
Got to feel sorry for those who took delivery of their "new" model car in the last 6 months and are now already out of date. Compensation anyone?
Takeitslowly
pah68 wrote:
Completely moronic final sentence from you. Buy when you are ready or wait forever and fail, to get the better of facelifts. "Out of date"?...even more pathetic. Fool.
5cylinderT
pah68 wrote:
volkswagen group seem to be pretty good at regular updates which is rather i assume for the people, as you said, that take order just before a facelift.
5cylinderT
like your comment are much
like your comment are much better Takeitslowly, why dont you take it slowly and allow for othert people opinion which others might agree with.
just because your attitude needs a major face lift, why dont you pipe down a bit.
