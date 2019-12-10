2020 Audi RS5 gains refreshed design and new tech

Audi has updated the RS5 Sportback and coupé with tweaked styling and an overhauled infotainment system, just six months after the current model first arrived in UK dealerships.

The BMW M4 rival follows in the footsteps of its RS4 and RS7 siblings in gaining a revised front end, which features reshaped air intakes and an enlarged grille for a more aggressive look. Audi says that the three implied air vents above the grille - similar to the current A1 supermini - are inspired by the 1984 Audi UR Quattro.

As with other recently refreshed RS models from Audi, the RS5’s wheel arches have been extended by 40mm, while optional darkened headlight bezels further differentiate the performance model from the standard A5. The rear end has been subtly updated, as well, featuring a reshaped diffuser which can be specified in a range of contrasting colours.

As well as the styling changes, the RS5 also gains two new colour options for 2020 - Turbo Blue and Tango Red - with three new sets of 20in wheels available in black or bronze.

The two-door coupé variant now features a carbonfibre roof panel which, Audi says, brings the model’s kerb weight down by roughly 4kg.

Inside, the outgoing RS5’s rotary infotainment controller has been replaced by a free-standing 10.1in touchscreen, equipped with Audi’s new MMI acoustic response technology and tilted towards the driver for ease of use. An optional ‘navigation plus’ package brings an additional RS-specific monitor which displays live temperature, acceleration and tyre pressure data.

The RS5’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is unchanged, and still sends 444bhp and 443lb ft to all four wheels. Audi claims a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of up to 174mph for both bodystyles.