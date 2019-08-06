New Alpina B3 Biturbo spotted before 2020 release

Alpina is working on a successor to its B3 Biturbo range, and the first camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing on public roads. 

The BMW performance developer will round off its up-to-date range with its take on the new ‘G20’ 3 Series, due for an unveiling not long after BMW’s own M3 next year. It’ll be available in both saloon and estate variants, unlike the official M car.

It’s expected that Alpina will use the new M340i as a base car, boosting power from that car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight- from 369bhp to well over 400bhp, given the last B3 was 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec. With the M3 climbing over 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to position itself in.

As has been the with all previous Alpinas, there will be a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch.

The 2020 B3 will also receive a number of visual differences to the M340i, some visible on this prototype. As well as Alpina’s trademark multi-spoke wheels, we can see a unique bodykit with space for the Alpina logo in the front bumper, and quad exhausts - likely made by Akrapovic. The interior will also feature unique upholstery and badging, too. 

Alpina has been modifying, developing and partially assembling its own takes on fast BMWs for decades, and has a close relationship with the brand. Its recent models, such as the B5 and B7, have actually beaten BMW’s own M variants to market - and that’s expected to be the case with the new B3. 

Although the M3 will be revealed earlier, it’s possible that Alpina’s B3 will be available to order first. Expect a price of well over £60,000 for the standard B3, and more than £70,000 for the eventual B3 S. 

