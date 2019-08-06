New Alpina B3 Biturbo spotted before 2020 release

Alpina is working on a successor to its B3 Biturbo range, and the first camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing on public roads.

The BMW performance developer will round off its up-to-date range with its take on the new ‘G20’ 3 Series, due for an unveiling not long after BMW’s own M3 next year. It’ll be available in both saloon and estate variants, unlike the official M car.

It’s expected that Alpina will use the new M340i as a base car, boosting power from that car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight- from 369bhp to well over 400bhp, given the last B3 was 404bhp in standard form and 433bhp in S spec. With the M3 climbing over 500bhp in top spec, that leaves a large power window for Alpina to position itself in.

As has been the with all previous Alpinas, there will be a bespoke suspension tune aimed at bettering the ride comfort of the standard 3 Series, but with adaptive dampers allowing sharper body control at the flick of a switch.