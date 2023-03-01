New all-electric Abarth 500e makes first UK appearance

The all-electric Abarth 500e made its UK debut at the 2023 Salon Privé event in London, representing the Italian sporting brand's first step into the electric age.

Pictured among preceding Abarths, such as the 595, the 500e is designed to be a performance variant of the Fiat 500 Electric, it is on sale now in the UK in a limited Scorpionissima launch edition, and priced from £38,695.

Claimed by the firm to be the most engaging, responsive and dynamic model it has ever created. The Abarth 500e was first presented in November last year, and deliveries are set to begin in June.

Fitted with a host of technical upgrades, including a more responsive motor, the Abarth 500e sends 152bhp and 173lb ft – increases of 35bhp and 11lb ft over the Fiat – to the front wheels, and draws power from the same 42kWh battery as the car on which it’s based.

This extra kick only gives the hot hatch a 7.0sec 0-62mph time, 2.0sec faster than its sibling – and only slightly slower than the petrol-powered 180bhp Abarth 695 (6.7sec).

But Abarth says blistering standing acceleration – a hallmark of electric cars – was not the outright aim, instead opting for better mid-range power: the new EV hot hatch gets from 12-25mph in just one second and from 25mph-35mph in under 1.5sec (compared with the 695’s 2.5sec).

With a wheelbase 24mm longer and track 60mm wider than the Fiat, coupled with a lower centre of gravity afforded by the under-floor battery, the 500e also promises improved handling over its petrol sibling, with a boost in turn-in response and higher corner exit speeds.

Another highlight will be its artificial petrol engine-aping soundtrack, Abarth claims. The firm says “sound has always been important” to the brand as a “distinctive” characteristic. The feature, which is equipped as standard, can be switched off for silent running.