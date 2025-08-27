The second generation of the hugely popular Volkswagen T-Roc has been unveiled with a bold new look, a completely overhauled interior and a radical hybrid drivetrain that will be rolled out across the brand’s line-up.

The latest version of the Golf-based compact crossover – of which more than two million examples have been sold since its 2017 launch – will be the final new combustion car that Volkswagen launches. All subsequent models are due to be exclusively battery-powered if the market conditions are right.

The Mk2 T-Roc is 120mm longer than its predecessor, at 4373mm, making it a close match for rivals including the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 and Kia Niro.

The intention is that it has a more distinct character than the previous generation to differentiate it more obviously from the Golf, explained designer Stefan Wallburg.

“The T-Roc has a special identity of being more ‘lifestyle’ – a bit more cool and, I would say, more rugged and powerful, a bit more emotional. The Golf is more of a calm guy,” he told Autocar.

Proportionally, it stays true to the coupé-esque silhouette of the Mk1 T-Roc, but it has been brought into line with VW’s new-era design language by way of wraparound light bars at each end and a new face that matches the Passat and Tiguan. It also gets a suite of bold new colour schemes and wheel designs – now up to 20in in diameter.

The T-Roc will arrive in November with a familiar powertrain offering: 1.5-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder mild hybrids producing 114bhp and 148bhp.

A meatier 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol will be added next year in the range-topping four-wheel-drive variant.