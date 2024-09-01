New 2025 Audi Q5 goes hybrid-only with 362bhp turbo V6

Audi has unveiled the next iteration of its best-selling model, the Q5.

The SUV, which made up 17% (334,480) of Audi’s total global sales last year, will be used to anchor the brand as it shifts away from combustion engines and into electric cars.

Unlike the new A5 saloon and A5 Avant estate, the third-generation Audi Q5 won’t be offered with a pure combustion engine.

Instead, power will come initially from a range of mild hybrids – two petrol and one diesel – before the line-up expands to include plug-in hybrids.

The launch range opens with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four that sends 201bhp and 251lb ft through the front wheels. Four-wheel drive is offered as an option.

The diesel matches this for capacity and power output but has a 44lb ft torque advantage and four-wheel drive as standard.

The range-topping SQ5 has swapped diesel power for an all-new mild-hybrid 3.0-litre turbo petrol V6 with 362bhp – an increase of 20bhp.

Two plug-in hybrids, with 295bhp and 362bhp plus electric-only ranges of around 50 miles, will follow next year.

Audi’s renewed investment in hybrid powertrains is because the transition to electric cars is taking longer than had initially been expected.

It still plans to phase out ICE cars in eight years, though, meaning this Mk3 will be the last non-electric Q5. It has committed to offering a hybrid option in each segment until then.

“We recognised early on that plug-in hybrids were a relevant project technology, and now we see that the bridge is longer than we initially thought,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.