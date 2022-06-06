New 2024 Polestar 5 to debut at Goodwood

The upcoming Polestar 5 will make its full debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, and new pictures show a prototype in action.

The 5 is an evolution of 2020's imposing Precept concept. As such, it will arrive in dealerships with familiar coupé-esque proportions and a lengthy wheelbase that line it up as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Only the concept's most outlandish features – its heavily accentuated side creases, ultra-slim digital wing mirrors, reverse-opening rear doors and oversized alloy wheels – look to have been casualties of the homologation process.

The Sino-Swedish firm will also be unveiling at Goodwood the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270: the new high-performance, limited-edition version of the popular 2 electric fastback.

Speaking about the launch, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment.

"This year, we're thrilled to showcase the Polestar 5 going up the hill. Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we're proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”

A full production-spec unveiling of the 5 isn't anticipated until late next year, but Polestar has already confirmed its saloon flagship will get “supercar levels” of body stiffness from an all-new platform being developed at a new engineering base in Warwickshire.

The 5 is the first Polestar car to be developed in the UK, as well as the first “developed by Polestar for Polestar”, rather than derived from a Volvo base, according to vehicle engineering director Steve Swift, speaking to Autocar earlier this year.