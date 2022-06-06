BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Polestar 5 to debut at Goodwood
UP NEXT
Car industry strives to raise female representation

New 2024 Polestar 5 to debut at Goodwood

UK-developed Porsche Taycan rival to get ultra-stiff platform and new battery technology
Mark Tisshaw
News
4 mins read
14 June 2022

The upcoming Polestar 5 will make its full debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, and new pictures show a prototype in action.

The 5 is an evolution of 2020's imposing Precept concept. As such, it will arrive in dealerships with familiar coupé-esque proportions and a lengthy wheelbase that line it up as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Only the concept's most outlandish features – its heavily accentuated side creases, ultra-slim digital wing mirrors, reverse-opening rear doors and oversized alloy wheels – look to have been casualties of the homologation process.

Related articles

The Sino-Swedish firm will also be unveiling at Goodwood the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270: the new high-performance, limited-edition version of the popular 2 electric fastback.

Speaking about the launch, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment.

"This year, we're thrilled to showcase the Polestar 5 going up the hill. Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we're proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”

A full production-spec unveiling of the 5 isn't anticipated until late next year, but Polestar has already confirmed its saloon flagship will get “supercar levels” of body stiffness from an all-new platform being developed at a new engineering base in Warwickshire.

The 5 is the first Polestar car to be developed in the UK, as well as the first “developed by Polestar for Polestar”, rather than derived from a Volvo base, according to vehicle engineering director Steve Swift, speaking to Autocar earlier this year.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front

Polestar 2

Urban-chic high-rise saloon takes the electric car off in a development direction all of its own

Read our review
Back to top

The 5’s body is constructed chiefly from bonded aluminium, with other sections made from hot-formed, cold-formed, die-cast and extruded aluminium. It’s this bonded aluminium construction that affords the car “supercar levels of torsional stiffness, which is fundamental to class-leading ride and handling dynamics”, said Polestar UK chief engineer Dave Kane.

UK R&D boss Pete Allen added that a goal for the 5 is to “deliver best-in-class levels of dynamics, and that starts with the structure”. To that end, the 5’s body offers “carbonfibre levels of torsional stiffness, like a two-door sports model”. 

Discussions are under way to establish exactly how to tune the 5’s stiff underpinnings to give it its dynamic character. “It’s still to be confirmed where it sits,” said Swift. “We’re looking for sophistication, rather than to take a Volvo and make it handle [like a Polestar].

“If you have a vehicle that rides well and is relatively isolated from road noise and then you get the handling right, you will appeal to those who love driving and also those who just like driving the car without articulating it.”

The Porsche Taycan is an obvious rival to the 5, and Polestar is understood to have one at its MIRA facility for benchmarking purposes. However, the Chinese-Swedish manufacturer wants to create a car with more everyday compliance and a rounded edge, rather than chasing truly sports car-like handling.

Advertisement
Back to top

“It needs to be engaging but also comfortable,” said Swift. “We can push the car in a dynamic direction or a comfort direction without totally sacrificing one or the other.”

Further developments include motorsport-derived underbody aerodynamics and a slippery body shape. Polestar isn’t yet discussing the powertrain and battery details of the 5 – prototype testing of which is already under way in the UK and in the Arctic Circle – but performance levels are expected to be prodigious given its range-topping position in the Polestar line-up. However, Swift disclosed that there’s some “interesting IP [intellectual property]” in the battery technology.

Polestar engineers have managed to maintain the look of the Precept concept car through to production.

Allen said they look “pretty much identical”, adding: “We use our ability to deliver cars as close as we possibly can to [Polestar CEO and designer] Thomas Ingenlath’s designs inside and out.”

To that end, the large panoramic roof remains, as do the long wheelbase and low roof height.

“It’s an extremely low car [for an electric car],” said Allen. “Not as low as an internal combustion engine car but close, and they don’t have batteries underneath. That has been a particular challenge.”

Car Review
Polestar 2
Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Much of the engineering work on the 5 is being done with future Polestar products in mind.

There’s “a lot of scalability” in the new platform, said Swift. “You start with a car first, then look at the products in other spaces, then how many of those spaces we can play in while designing it once. It’s part of the future, definitely.”

Used cars for sale

 Polestar 2 300kw Pilot Plus 78kwh Dual Motor 5dr 4wd Auto
2021
£54,995
5,358miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
ianp55 6 June 2022

Designed in the UK built in China by Geely

 

lee44 6 June 2022

Landrover designed in UK also build in China :)

xxxx 6 June 2022
lee44 wrote:

Landrover designed in UK also build in China :)

They also build them in the UK. Meanwhile Polestars are not built or designed in Sweden ;) 

lee44 6 June 2022

Maximilian Missoni is the head of design for Polestar Preceptand and he was born in Austria ;) The nationality of a car designer really does not bother me.  I am accepting of all nationalities and people from all over the world, certainly not xenophobic as you appear to be.

scrap 6 June 2022

How much embedded Chinese spyware will it come with, and is there a way for the user to deactivate these systems?

lee44 6 June 2022

Hilarious!  Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon Alexa, Siri, CCTV. mobile towers SPY all the time 

lee44 16 February 2022

Stunning!  Great to see they kept to the original concept and did not dilute the design

xxxx 6 June 2022
lee44 wrote:

Stunning!  Great to see they kept to the original concept and did not dilute the design

You do realise this is not the production version, that's not due to late 2023

Latest Drives

001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review

View all latest drives