New 2024 Polestar 5 to debut at Goodwood

The upcoming Polestar 5 will make its full debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, and new pictures show a prototype in action.
The 5 is an evolution of 2020's imposing Precept concept. As such, it will arrive in dealerships with familiar coupé-esque proportions and a lengthy wheelbase that line it up as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Only the concept's most outlandish features – its heavily accentuated side creases, ultra-slim digital wing mirrors, reverse-opening rear doors and oversized alloy wheels – look to have been casualties of the homologation process.
The Sino-Swedish firm will also be unveiling at Goodwood the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270: the new high-performance, limited-edition version of the popular 2 electric fastback.
Speaking about the launch, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment.
"This year, we're thrilled to showcase the Polestar 5 going up the hill. Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we're proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”
A full production-spec unveiling of the 5 isn't anticipated until late next year, but Polestar has already confirmed its saloon flagship will get “supercar levels” of body stiffness from an all-new platform being developed at a new engineering base in Warwickshire.
The 5 is the first Polestar car to be developed in the UK, as well as the first “developed by Polestar for Polestar”, rather than derived from a Volvo base, according to vehicle engineering director Steve Swift, speaking to Autocar earlier this year.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Designed in the UK built in China by Geely
Landrover designed in UK also build in China :)
They also build them in the UK. Meanwhile Polestars are not built or designed in Sweden ;)
Maximilian Missoni is the head of design for Polestar Preceptand and he was born in Austria ;) The nationality of a car designer really does not bother me. I am accepting of all nationalities and people from all over the world, certainly not xenophobic as you appear to be.
How much embedded Chinese spyware will it come with, and is there a way for the user to deactivate these systems?
Hilarious! Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon Alexa, Siri, CCTV. mobile towers SPY all the time
Stunning! Great to see they kept to the original concept and did not dilute the design
You do realise this is not the production version, that's not due to late 2023