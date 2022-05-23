BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 BMW M3 Touring confirmed for Goodwood reveal

New 2023 Polestar 3: 370-mile electric sports SUV unwrapped

Polestar promises 3 will "bring 'sport' back to the SUV" ahead of full reveal in October
7 June 2022

The new Polestar 3 electric SUV has effectively been revealed in a new official image that shows it completely unwrapped ahead of a public debut in October. 

Polestar has issued a preview image that shows its upcoming Audi E-tron rival from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid. 

Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents yesterday) than it is the 2. 

A panoramic glass roof panel curves gently towards the rear, passing under a prominent rear spoiler - part of what looks to be a fairly extensive aero package, together with air-channelling vents at the leading edge of the bonnet, flush-fitting door handles and prominent rear haunches. 

Aerodynamic efficiency will be crucial in taking the Polestar 3 to a targeted range of more than 370 miles, as will a "large battery" of unspecified capacity and an efficient dual-motor powertrain. 

Polestar has given no further details on the 3's specifications, but has confirmed it will feature a 'best-in-class' lidar sensor from partner firm Luminar, as well as an advanced software stack supplied by tech giant Nvidia, with a view to integrating autonomous driving functionality. 

The firm will start building the 3 alongside the electric successor to the Volvo XC90 – with which it shares its SPA2 underpinnings – in both America and China in early 2023.

Latest Drives

001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022 review
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022 review
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review

View all latest drives

CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character.

“With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots. This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

The 3 will be followed by the smaller Polestar 4 crossover in 2024, before the 5 grand tourer enters production in 2025, as Polestar ramps up to increase its global sales figures from 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 by the end of 2025.

Polestar revealed the first official image of the 3 in December last year (above), showing more details of its third model and giving a much clearer indication of its overall size.

Earlier this year, Ingenlath told Autocar that the 3 would have two rows of seats, not three, and that both single- and dual-motor versions would go on sale. He also said the 3 will be more potent than the closely related XC90 successor. 

xxxx 3 December 2021

Swedish only mentioned twice, I thought polestar insisted on 3 mentions per article. Chinese owned company that have never and never intend to build in sweden

Andrew1 3 December 2021
So what? Apple never and never intended to build in the US, yet nobody thinks of it as Chinese.
The correct term is assemble, not build. Even if a car is assembled somewhere, most components are built somewhere else. It's called globalisation.
You also think of certain cars as British even though an Indian company assembles them in Slovakia using Chinese, Romanian and Hungarian-built components.
xxxx 4 December 2021

So what, if Polestar point it out it's obviously an important factor in the marketing process. 

xxxx 4 December 2021

You are aware that both jaguar and land rover build cars in the UK, unlike polestar which do not and never have built cars in sweden despite their marketing department best effort to mislead us, seem to have succeeded with you.

Andrew1 4 December 2021
It doesn't matter where they build. A company can manufacture anywhere in the world.

Polestar is partially owed by Volvo, meaning it's partially Swedish. And partially Chinese. They will now build in the US, but they will still be Swedish-Chinese unless the ownership changes.

JLR is 100% owed by an Indian company, making it 100% Indian, regardless where they manufacture.

If my company manufactures in Poland is my company Polish? I am the sole owner, I am British I pay corporation tax in the UK.

This is how capitalism works. But then again, most brexiteers are economically illiterate.

xxxx 5 December 2021

'it does not matter where they are built' try telling that to the workers. Only you could come out with a comment like that, someone living in a remoaner world who cannot tell the difference between a defender and disco.

Andrew1 5 December 2021
So, basically, Apple is Chinese because the workers are Chinese?
Also, if JLR keeps moving production in Slovakia it will become Slovakian?
OK...
And yes, the Defender is nothing but a lousy Disco with different clothes. Which is why it is built on the same assembly line, in Slovakia.
Andrew1 5 December 2021
But feel free to disagree and buy one or two. The Slovakian people will be thankful for your contribution to their GDP.
xxxx 23 May 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

So, basically, Apple is Chinese because the workers are Chinese? A...

What rubbish you type.

wmb 3 December 2021

The 3 is going to be built from the BEV platform form of the XC90, as a "premium electric performance SUV. The Lotus BEV SUV is going to be built from the same XC90 architecture and is suppose to cover the same space?! Which would someone looking for a high power, sporty, midsize SUV BEV and had to choose between these two vehicles, rather have? The Lotus or the Polstar 3? I would think with the 3 being on sale first, there is a least that little bit of separation between the two vehicles. Add to that, I'm sure the styling will no doubt be different, but how much so with the 2 box brief and the need to keep aerodynamics in check, especially when their working on a shared platform! I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Citytiger 4 December 2021
wmb wrote:

The 3 is going to be built from the BEV platform form of the XC90, as a "premium electric performance SUV. The Lotus BEV SUV is going to be built from the same XC90 architecture and is suppose to cover the same space?! Which would someone looking for a high power, sporty, midsize SUV BEV and had to choose between these two vehicles, rather have? The Lotus or the Polstar 3? I would think with the 3 being on sale first, there is a least that little bit of separation between the two vehicles. Add to that, I'm sure the styling will no doubt be different, but how much so with the 2 box brief and the need to keep aerodynamics in check, especially when their working on a shared platform! I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

 

Finding different customers for vehicles sharing the same platforms doesnt seem to be a problem for the VW Group. 

