New 2023 Polestar 3: 370-mile electric sports SUV unwrapped

The new Polestar 3 electric SUV has effectively been revealed in a new official image that shows it completely unwrapped ahead of a public debut in October.

Polestar has issued a preview image that shows its upcoming Audi E-tron rival from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid.

Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents yesterday) than it is the 2.

A panoramic glass roof panel curves gently towards the rear, passing under a prominent rear spoiler - part of what looks to be a fairly extensive aero package, together with air-channelling vents at the leading edge of the bonnet, flush-fitting door handles and prominent rear haunches.

Aerodynamic efficiency will be crucial in taking the Polestar 3 to a targeted range of more than 370 miles, as will a "large battery" of unspecified capacity and an efficient dual-motor powertrain.

Polestar has given no further details on the 3's specifications, but has confirmed it will feature a 'best-in-class' lidar sensor from partner firm Luminar, as well as an advanced software stack supplied by tech giant Nvidia, with a view to integrating autonomous driving functionality.

The firm will start building the 3 alongside the electric successor to the Volvo XC90 – with which it shares its SPA2 underpinnings – in both America and China in early 2023.