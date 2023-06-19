BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia to expand EV lineup with city car and crossover
UP NEXT
New 2023 Renault Rafale launched as flagship coupé-SUV

Kia to expand EV lineup with city car and crossover

Jeep Avenger and VW ID 2 rivals feature in brand’s major EV expansion with models from EV1 to EV9
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
19 June 2023

Kia has committed to expanding its line-up of small electric vehicles in the coming years – including a new electric city car and a compact crossover – as part of a wider ramp-up of its bespoke EV-branded model range. 

The Korean firm will launch 15 new electric models globally by the end of 2027, which includes a major focus on the European market, with a goal of growing electric sales by nearly a third in the next seven years. 

Although Kia will continue to offer multi-powertrain models such as the Niro – which can be equipped with electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in the UK – it is also expanding its line-up of EV-branded models. 

Related articles

Kia to build small electric cars in Europe

The current offering includes the Kia EV6 crossover and flagship EV9 but will eventually expand into a complete range of vehicles, with heavy hints it will span from EV1 to EV9. Kia Europe marketing chief David Hilbert confirmed the brand will “have coverage in all major segments”. 

Kia recently revealed a concept version of the EV5, a C-segment SUV that sits between the Kia Niro EV and the EV6. While it will be initially launched in China, the model will be sold in Europe in the coming years. But a key focus for Europe will be models smaller than that – in particular a compact crossover that would rival the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-2008 and could carry the EV3 name. 

Hilbert noted that the B-segment SUV market is now “the largest segment in Europe”, making it vital for the brand. The Hyundai Motor Group, which owns Kia, is working on a successor platform to the advanced E-GMP architecture that underpins the EV6 and EV9. 

This could be adopted by future small models, potentially allowing for new battery technology that would help to reduce costs. Kia is planning to produce “small and mid-sized EVs” from 2025 at its Slovakia factory, currently home to the Kia Ceed and Kia Sportage families. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Although there is no confirmation, the EV5 would be likely to fit with that plan. Hilbert said Kia remained committed to offering hatches and saloon cars in future. 

“All the major segments will be covered in some form [by 2027],” he said. “We’ve got an existing model range with things like the Ceed family in the C-segment and those are important segments for us now and in the future.” 

Below that, Kia intends to remain in the entry-level A-segment market. It currently offers the combustion-engined Picanto and will launch a new version of that model this year. 

The firm says it will stay committed to the sector as it electrifies its line-up, suggesting an eventual EV1 would rival the likes of the forthcoming Volkswagen ID 2 and be twinned with an entry-level Hyundai i10 successor.

used Kia cars for sale

Kia Picanto 1.25 GT-Line Euro 6 5dr
2019
£11,500
17,857miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Ev6 77.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr
2021
£48,700
1,837miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 2.0 CRDi EcoDynamics+ GT-Line S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,999
36,711miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,750
37,482miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Xceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,500
22,733miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£29,300
15,888miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EcoDynamics+ 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,250
31,325miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,490
47,427miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,500
4,975miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 12504 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 19 June 2023
That Autocar " projection " of what a EV1 could look like is completely ridiculous.

Also, the Picanto ( and thus, the EV1 ) is a class below the VW ID2 ( ie, the Polo )

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives