Kia to expand EV lineup with city car and crossover

Kia has committed to expanding its line-up of small electric vehicles in the coming years – including a new electric city car and a compact crossover – as part of a wider ramp-up of its bespoke EV-branded model range.

The Korean firm will launch 15 new electric models globally by the end of 2027, which includes a major focus on the European market, with a goal of growing electric sales by nearly a third in the next seven years.

Although Kia will continue to offer multi-powertrain models such as the Niro – which can be equipped with electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in the UK – it is also expanding its line-up of EV-branded models.

Kia to build small electric cars in Europe

The current offering includes the Kia EV6 crossover and flagship EV9 but will eventually expand into a complete range of vehicles, with heavy hints it will span from EV1 to EV9. Kia Europe marketing chief David Hilbert confirmed the brand will “have coverage in all major segments”.

Kia recently revealed a concept version of the EV5, a C-segment SUV that sits between the Kia Niro EV and the EV6. While it will be initially launched in China, the model will be sold in Europe in the coming years. But a key focus for Europe will be models smaller than that – in particular a compact crossover that would rival the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-2008 and could carry the EV3 name.

Hilbert noted that the B-segment SUV market is now “the largest segment in Europe”, making it vital for the brand. The Hyundai Motor Group, which owns Kia, is working on a successor platform to the advanced E-GMP architecture that underpins the EV6 and EV9.

This could be adopted by future small models, potentially allowing for new battery technology that would help to reduce costs. Kia is planning to produce “small and mid-sized EVs” from 2025 at its Slovakia factory, currently home to the Kia Ceed and Kia Sportage families.