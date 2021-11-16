New 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc: pricing and specification revealed

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Volkswagen T-Roc, which will receive a facelift four years after the crossover first joined the brand’s line-up.

Prices start from £25,000 with three specification levels available: Life, Style and R-Line. Entry-level cars are equipped with an 8.0in infotainment system, LED headlights, an 8.0in digital drivers display, wireless phone connectivity, 16in wheels and ambient lighting.

All models are also equipped with lane assist, front assist and adaptive cruise control. The mid-range Style specification kicks off from £27,635, which Volkswagen says will be its best-selling trim, adds 17in wheels, Volkswagen’s digital cockpit pro, sports comfort seats finished with microfleece, sat-nav, privacy glass and LED ‘Plus’ headlights. In addition, Style cars gain a bespoke rear bumper.

The R-Line meanwhile starts from £30,435 and gains bespoke body styling, sports suspension, progressive steering, silver roof rails, black interior roof lining, 17in Valencia wheels, and a gloss black dashboard design.

T-Roc Cabriolet models start from £30,530 and can be selected in Style or R-Line. The model also gains a refreshed design, IQ.Light LED headlights, and additional paint colours. Range-topping, performance T-Roc R models are priced from £40,445 and exclusively feature a seven-speed DSG transmission with four-wheel drive.

The refreshed 2022 model, due for UK delivery next April, receives a host of exterior styling and interior design upgrades as well as lightly revised petrol and diesel engines. The changes are aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the popular crossover, sales of which now total more than one million worldwide, and have been applied to both the five-door model and the two-door cabriolet.

The new-look front end is a key styling change for the first-generation T-Roc, which is midway through its planned eight-year model cycle. It features reworked headlights with a lightly altered shape and new LED graphics (optional with IQ Light matrix units), a revised grille with a more heavily structured black plastic insert and a light band running either side of a larger Volkswagen logo, together with a redesigned bumper that houses new daytime-running lights and a new-look lower central air duct.