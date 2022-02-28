New 2022 Nissan Juke Hybrid boosts power and efficiency

The Nissan Juke will gain a new hybrid powertrain this summer, promising more responsive performance and lower emissions.

Nissan expects the model, which receives several internal and external design changes, to be a “key addition'' to its range.

It pairs a 92bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 48bhp electric motor for a total of 140bhp. Nissan claims an economy figure of 54mpg, while CO2 emissions are capped at 118g/km.

The hybrid powertrain is a result of Nissan's alliance with Renault. The Japanese firm supplies the engine and motor, while Renault provides the gearbox, high-voltage 15kW starter-generator and 1.2kWh water-cooled battery. It's capable of fully electric start-up by default.

The bodywork below the bumper has been made more aerodynamic, with improved airflow and reduced drag, while the rear spoiler has been “reprofiled”.

Hybrid badges appear on the front doors and the tailgate, while the front grille features the new Nissan logo and black-gloss material, as seen on the larger Nissan Qashqai.

The Juke Hybrid offers new two-tone 17in alloy wheels and a 19in design inspired by those fitted to the upcoming Nissan Ariya electric SUV.

Inside, it gains a new set of dials behind the steering wheel, accommodating a power gauge, a needle to denote regenerative charge and an indicator for the battery charge level.

Boot space is reduced by 68 litres from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol Juke, down to 354 litres to accommodate the 1.2kWh battery pack. However, Nissan claims it's still class-leading when the rear seats are folded down, at 1237 litres.

The Juke Hybrid also gains a driving-mode selection button that can be used to switch it into 100% EV mode, and power usage can be displayed on the central 7.0in infotainment touchscreen.