BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Nissan Juke Hybrid boosts power and efficiency
UP NEXT
New 2022 Fisker Ocean makes European debut in Barcelona

New 2022 Nissan Juke Hybrid boosts power and efficiency

Compact crossover pairs 1.6-litre petrol engine and 48bhp electric motor to give up to 54mpg
News
2 mins read
28 February 2022

The Nissan Juke will gain a new hybrid powertrain this summer, promising more responsive performance and lower emissions. 

Nissan expects the model, which receives several internal and external design changes, to be a “key addition'' to its range.

It pairs a 92bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 48bhp electric motor for a total of 140bhp. Nissan claims an economy figure of 54mpg, while CO2 emissions are capped at 118g/km. 

Related articles

The hybrid powertrain is a result of Nissan's alliance with Renault. The Japanese firm supplies the engine and motor, while Renault provides the gearbox, high-voltage 15kW starter-generator and 1.2kWh water-cooled battery. It's capable of fully electric start-up by default.

The bodywork below the bumper has been made more aerodynamic, with improved airflow and reduced drag, while the rear spoiler has been “reprofiled”. 

Hybrid badges appear on the front doors and the tailgate, while the front grille features the new Nissan logo and black-gloss material, as seen on the larger Nissan Qashqai

The Juke Hybrid offers new two-tone 17in alloy wheels and a 19in design inspired by those fitted to the upcoming Nissan Ariya electric SUV. 

Inside, it gains a new set of dials behind the steering wheel, accommodating a power gauge, a needle to denote regenerative charge and an indicator for the battery charge level.

Boot space is reduced by 68 litres from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol Juke, down to 354 litres to accommodate the 1.2kWh battery pack. However, Nissan claims it's still class-leading when the rear seats are folded down, at 1237 litres. 

The Juke Hybrid also gains a driving-mode selection button that can be used to switch it into 100% EV mode, and power usage can be displayed on the central 7.0in infotainment touchscreen.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Juke 2020 road test review - hero front

Nissan Juke

Nissan's UK-built, mould-setting Juke compact crossover enters difficult second-album territory

Read our review
Back to top

“We're in the middle of an electrified product offensive that places equal emphasis on eco efficiency and driving pleasure,” said Arnaud Charpentier, regional vice-president for product strategy at Nissan.

“Like all of our electrified products, the Juke Hybrid rewrites the rules in its segment, thanks to the bold innovation that delivers more performance and more efficiency.”

The Juke Hybrid forms part of Nissan’s plans to electrify its entire model range by 2023. The petrol model currently starts from £19,200, but Nissan is yet to reveal pricing for the Hybrid. 

Car Review
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

We expect it to command a similar price to the closely related Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid, from around £25,000. 

“Nissan’s electrified product strategy is gaining momentum, and the Juke Hybrid will represent another milestone on our strategic ambition to have fully electrified range by 2023,” said Guillaume Cartier, Nissan's chairman in Europe.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Juke 1.2 Dig-t Acenta Premium 5dr
2015
£7,300
71,862miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 Dci Visia 5dr
2015
£7,410
50,841miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 Acenta 5dr Xtronic
2015
£7,990
76,439miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.2 Dig-t Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,995
55,355miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.2 Dig-t Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,995
49,339miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 Dci Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,995
58,054miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 Dci N-connecta 5dr
2016
£8,219
90,358miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2015
£8,290
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.6 [94] Visia 5dr
2015
£8,290
49,818miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

View all latest drives