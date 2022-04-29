BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Ineos Grenadier officially opens for order
UP NEXT
Genesis UK boss on why it can avoid Infiniti's mistakes

New 2022 Ineos Grenadier officially opens for order

Go-anywhere 4x4 priced from £49,000 in entry-level Utility Wagon form
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
18 May 2022

The new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 has officially gone on sale in the UK, priced from £49,000 and available in both commercial and passenger guises.

The Grenadier range opens up with the two-seat Utility Wagon, which will rival the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial and Land Rover Defender Commercial with a load capacity of 2088 litres, a towing capacity of 3500kg and the ability to winch a 5500kg load. 

The five-seat passenger version, priced from £52,000, matches those towing and winching abilities, and though load capacity is reduced to 1152 litres - that's 77 litres more than the equivalent Land Rover Defender 110. 

Related articles

Topping the line-up from launch are a pair of special editions developed in partnership with Ineos-owned clothing brand Belstaff, both priced at £59,000 and equipped with many optional extras as standard - including an auxiliary battery, front park assist, a reversing camera, electrically adjustable heated mirrors and a raised air intake. 

All versions are available with either a petrol or diesel option, both BMW 3.0-litre straight-six units, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

The new car maker recently announced 24 retail outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMW, and Ford dealerships, and an aim for customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location”.

Retailers include Jardine Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.

They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ineos Grenadier 2021 prototype drive hero front

Ineos Grenadier

It may have the reassuring look of an experienced off-roader, but the Grenadier is an entirely new car from a company that has never built one before

Read our review
Back to top

The firm said it wants to have 200 globally by the end of 2022. It hasn't yet confirmed which UK location will be the first to open.

“We've worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier,” said Gary Pearson, Ineos's head of sales and marketing.

First customer deliveries will get under way in the final quarter of 2022, and the company envisages an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 units, skewed towards commercial variants.

Ineos plans to "make the buying process as convenient and painless as possible" with an equal focus on providing a digital retail model and a physical dealer network. 

In addition, Ineos has partnered with Bosch to provide aftersales support and plans to open 14 service-only facilities across the UK, although these locations have yet to be announced.

Globally, Grenadier owners will be able to have their car repaired and maintained at some 10,000 Bosch outlets in 150 counties. 

Outside of the UK, Ineos is exploring the possibility for BMW technicians to service the Grenadier, which is available with a choice of BMW straight-six petrol and diesel engines. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Pearson previously explained that the Grenadier's predominantly built-to-order production model means the company won't be "proactively building stock", because customers "will want to do their own thing". He suggested that lead times will be in line with what is "typical" of other manufacturers. 

He also told Autocar that although Ineos is "not insulated" from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, it has factored in any potential delays that might arise from the situation and is "very happy" that it will meet its proposed deadlines. 

As for future powertrain options, Ineos remains committed to a simple petrol-and-diesel offering from launch. Pearson suggested that although "electric technology has moved on hugely in the last few years", an EV drivetrain wouldn't yet be compatible with the weight, functionality and intended use case of the Grenadier. 

Car Review
Ineos Grenadier
1 Ineos Grenadier 2021 prototype drive hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Ineos does, however, have a fuel cell development partnership in place with Hyundai, which Pearson said has "no marketing spin around it". Ineos, he said, "wants to be at the forefront of developing the hydrogen economy".

Ineos is primarily a chemical engineering firm, producing 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, and is engaged in a project to develop Europe's "clean hydrogen" network.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
39
Add a comment…
TStag 18 May 2022

I like it, but it's niche and won't sell many. It's exactly why Land Rover didn't go down this path. It's for this reason I think Sir Jim should consider whether he can make money at this or whether or not he might be better off having a quite chat with Land Rover to see if they'd take the project off his hands.

Land Rover might be able to eek out a tiny profit for this as a halo car. They have the dealers to deliver. No one else will really want it and ultimately Sir Jim is on a loser

 

MrJ 1 May 2022

The Grenadier should carve a solid niche for itself.

But I'd go for the LR Defender, which looks more modern and at least starts with competitive prices.

But either choice would suit me more with a BEV powertrain.

Paul Dalgarno 29 April 2022

Radcliffe a clever man clearly due to his success, but for the life of me I can't see the customer base for these. Those obsessed by Defenders, and tatty old Landrovers will continue to look at them surely, and not want an updated facsimile?

 

Defender doing better that I ever thought, but not sure how much it canibalises other RR/LR products as the figures are a bit vague. 

Latest Drives

Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

View all latest drives