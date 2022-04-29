New 2022 Ineos Grenadier officially opens for order

The new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 has officially gone on sale in the UK, priced from £49,000 and available in both commercial and passenger guises.
The Grenadier range opens up with the two-seat Utility Wagon, which will rival the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial and Land Rover Defender Commercial with a load capacity of 2088 litres, a towing capacity of 3500kg and the ability to winch a 5500kg load.
The five-seat passenger version, priced from £52,000, matches those towing and winching abilities, and though load capacity is reduced to 1152 litres - that's 77 litres more than the equivalent Land Rover Defender 110.
Topping the line-up from launch are a pair of special editions developed in partnership with Ineos-owned clothing brand Belstaff, both priced at £59,000 and equipped with many optional extras as standard - including an auxiliary battery, front park assist, a reversing camera, electrically adjustable heated mirrors and a raised air intake.
All versions are available with either a petrol or diesel option, both BMW 3.0-litre straight-six units, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The new car maker recently announced 24 retail outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMW, and Ford dealerships, and an aim for customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location”.
Retailers include Jardine Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.
They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.
I like it, but it's niche and won't sell many. It's exactly why Land Rover didn't go down this path. It's for this reason I think Sir Jim should consider whether he can make money at this or whether or not he might be better off having a quite chat with Land Rover to see if they'd take the project off his hands.
Land Rover might be able to eek out a tiny profit for this as a halo car. They have the dealers to deliver. No one else will really want it and ultimately Sir Jim is on a loser
The Grenadier should carve a solid niche for itself.
But I'd go for the LR Defender, which looks more modern and at least starts with competitive prices.
But either choice would suit me more with a BEV powertrain.
Radcliffe a clever man clearly due to his success, but for the life of me I can't see the customer base for these. Those obsessed by Defenders, and tatty old Landrovers will continue to look at them surely, and not want an updated facsimile?
Defender doing better that I ever thought, but not sure how much it canibalises other RR/LR products as the figures are a bit vague.