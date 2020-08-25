New 2022 BMW M3 Touring officially previewed as testing begins

BMW will expand its line-up of M performance cars with the first ever M3 Touring, and the first test prototypes of the hot estate have begun on-road development ahead of a likely launch in 2022.
A short clip posted to BMW M's official Instagram feed (below) shows a road-registered M3 Touring prototype leaving the performance division's Munich headquarters. It's wearing a full camouflage wrap, but we can see that it will bear a strong resemblance to the standard 3 Series Touring - albeit marked out by flared arches, added air intakes and a sports exhaust system.
It will also gain the vertically oriented front grille that made its debut on the new 4 Series coupé, rather than the standard car's more familiar, horizontally aligned grille.
Leaving M Town. #TheM3 #BMW #M3 #TOURING #G81 #BMWM
The new M3 Touring will give BMW a direct rival for the long-established Audi RS4 Avant for the first time. In a release, the firm described the hot version of the 3 Series Touring as a “dream come true” that will add to the “unparalleled model diversity” of its expanded M range.
The M3 Touring will sit alongside the new M3 super-saloon and M4 Coupé, both of which are set to be unveiled in September, and next year's M4 Convertible.
Autocar reported in 2018 that an M3 Touring was being strongly considered by BMW. The firm confirmed the model shortly before it began development work at its Garching facility near Munich. Track tests on the Nürburgring Nordschleife are set to follow.
BMW has yet to reveal many technical details of the M3 estate but has confirmed it will use its turbocharged six-cylinder petrol M engine. The M3 Touring is expecred to share its mechanicals and powertrain with the new M3 saloon and M4, in which the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line engine is set to deliver 473bhp and 443lb ft in standard form.
BMW said that “further speculation on engine and performance is quite welcome” and confirmed that the machine will offer the M division’s signature wide axles, large front air intakes and quad exhaust pipes.
The estate will, according to BMW, also offer the full space and capacity of the regular 3 Series Touring. It added that it will fulfil “the hopes of all those who wish to take the M-specific interplay of racing-orientated performance and everyday suitability to the extreme”.
jameshobiecat
Great. Now make sure it has a
Peter Cavellini
About time!
I've seen one or two conversations done, with a manual gearbox , using an E46 and F90 donor cars, so BMW, make the real McCoy!
DJH71
At last!
What kept you BMW?
And do the same with the M5.
manicm
It's very funny, cos less
It's very funny, cos less than a year ago Markus Flasch resolutely declared there'd never be an M Touring car again, yet here we are. I'm shocked none of the rags picked up on this. Also , this may be the end of Flasch as M boss cos surely someone higher up forced his hand?
martin_66
On the one hand.......
.......Mercedes and Audi have been making estate versions of their performance cars for years, so it is about time, and an M3 touring will undoubtedly be a brilliant car.
On the other hand......Mat Watson, for Carwow (on Youtube) recently tested the latest M340i touring, and got it from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, so you could save yourself about £10-£20,000 by not getting the M3 version and I doubt you would feel short changed.
Bimfan
With that snout (which looks
With that snout (which looks worse in the picture above than on the new M4) I will stick to the M340i thank you. I have rarely seen such an ugly front end.
Boris9119
Depressing
Depressing that on the Autocar forum responding to an article about the first M3 Touring and in this age of electrification bringing with it all the appeal of an electric food blender that people are negative and complaining? Understand there will likely be no ICE 'M' cars in 15yrs!
