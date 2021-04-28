New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX is performance EV flagship

The new Volkswagen ID 4 GTX has been revealed as the new ‘sporty flagship’ of the firm’s electric car line-up, offering 295bhp from a twin-motor powertrain and a range of up to 298 miles.

When it goes on sale, the range-topping version of the electric SUV will be the first ID model to use the new GTX badge, which will sit alongside VW’s established GTI, GTE and GTD product lines, with the focus on accessible performance.

Volkswagen also says the ID 4 GTX will showcase how “sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive”.

While the GTI line is centred around the Golf, Volkswagen has chosen to use the ID 4 for the first GTX model because of both the growing importance of the SUV market and the decision to use a twin-motor powertrain, which the smaller ID 3 hatch is unable to accommodate.

The ID 4 GTX features a number of bespoke styling elements to differentiate it from the regular ID 4, including GTX badges, high-gloss black air intake grilles, a black roof and rear spoiler, and an Anthracite roof bar. The rear bumper is a new design and there’s a unique insert on the rear diffuser. The front LED lights feature an exclusive design, while the rear LED light clusters are styled to create an X-shaped brake light.

The interior features a bespoke colour scheme, with dark blue dashboard panels and leatherette door inserts, and red contrasting stitching - although it doesn’t have a version of the tartan trim used for the GTI, GTE and GTD models. Premium sports seats are also optional.

The GTX’s powertrain comprises a 201bhp permanent magnet synchro machine (PSM) on the rear axle, and an asychronous motor (ASM) on the front axle. The two motors combine for 295bhp, although Volkswagen has yet to confirm the torque output. The system can power the ID 4 GTX from rest to 62mph in 6.2sec, with top speed limited to 112mph.

The all-wheel drive system is computer controlled and determines how to use the available torque to balance efficiency, dynamic performance and stability. The default is to send the power to the rear axle alone, with the front motor used only when increased traction and performance are required.

The model features a 24-cell 77kWh lithium ion battery – the largest available for the ID 4 – which weighs 486kg, offers a range of up to 298 miles and can be topped up using regenerative energy under braking. Five driving profiles will be offered, including a dedicated Sport setting.

An optional Sports pack lowers the ride height by 15mm compared with the regular ID 4 and adds progressive steering. The Sports Plus pack adds DDC adaptive chassis control - as available on Volkswagen's full-fat R models - which manages the shock absorbers to offer a firmer, sportier ride.