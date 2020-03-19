New 2021 Seat Ateca facelift to bring fresh styling, hybrid options

Seat will revamp its Ateca SUV for 2021 – and new spy shots show the subtly redesigned Nissan Qashqai rival undergoing winter testing.
Due for a refresh to compete with a whole host of recently launched or revised SUV rivals, the Ateca has been on sale for more than three years, with only modest updates applied last year.
We’re expecting a more significant revisions for 2021, to bring it into line with newer Seat models such as the Taracco and new Leon. This will include mild styling revisions externally and internally, plus technology and equipment upgrades.
More significant changes will be made to the engine range. Earlier prototypes appeared to sport some kind of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification rollout.
Join the debate
The Apprentice
Front end needs more style,
Front end needs more style, its 'VW dull' even its sister the Karoq is a bit more interesting. I don't like the Seat big 'Superman symbol' badge either, its such an ugly logo it would be better as a more discreet bonnet emblem as it does the grill no favours.
xxxx
Front end more style?
Why would they add more style to a disguised prototype?
The Apprentice
xxxx wrote:
erm.. I wasn't talking about the disguised prototype obviously as its ermm..disguised?, I was referring to the model in general. If when the wraps come off the disguised prototype / revised model its better looking then good!
FastRenaultFan
Actually from the outside the SEAT looks better
But the Skoda has the better more modern dash and the SEAT badly needs a new dash.
I don't have a problem with the SEAT badge and never tought of it as ugly. I think badges are better on grills than on bonnets and think all KIA's would look much better if they moved there badge onto there grills. I think the Ateca would look worse with the badge on the bonnet.
