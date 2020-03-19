New 2021 Seat Ateca facelift to bring fresh styling, hybrid options

Updated family SUV could get more than one electrified variant as part of the brand's hybrid and EV rollout
19 March 2020

Seat will revamp its Ateca SUV for 2021 – and new spy shots show the subtly redesigned Nissan Qashqai rival undergoing winter testing. 

Due for a refresh to compete with a whole host of recently launched or revised SUV rivals, the Ateca has been on sale for more than three years, with only modest updates applied last year.

We’re expecting a more significant revisions for 2021, to bring it into line with newer Seat models such as the Taracco and new Leon. This will include mild styling revisions externally and internally, plus technology and equipment upgrades. 

More significant changes will be made to the engine range. Earlier prototypes appeared to sport some kind of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification rollout.

The latest Leon, set to arrive in dealerships in the coming weeks, is Seat’s first plug-in hybrid model. It’s likely, then, that the revamped Ateca will soon follow with the same powertrain, offering stronger performance, increased efficiency and the ability to run on all-electric power. In the Leon hatchback, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, 13kWh battery pack and electric motor combine to produce 201bhp and offer an electric-only range of 38 miles.  

Cleaner diesel engines will join the recently added 1.5 TSI Evo petrol engine and we can also expect to see 48V mild-hybrid technology on certain high-end variants as with other Volkswagen Group models. 

