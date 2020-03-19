New 2021 Seat Ateca facelift to bring fresh styling, hybrid options

Seat will revamp its Ateca SUV for 2021 – and new spy shots show the subtly redesigned Nissan Qashqai rival undergoing winter testing.

Due for a refresh to compete with a whole host of recently launched or revised SUV rivals, the Ateca has been on sale for more than three years, with only modest updates applied last year.

We’re expecting a more significant revisions for 2021, to bring it into line with newer Seat models such as the Taracco and new Leon. This will include mild styling revisions externally and internally, plus technology and equipment upgrades.

More significant changes will be made to the engine range. Earlier prototypes appeared to sport some kind of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification rollout.