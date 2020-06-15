Seat Ateca gets redesign, new tech and revised engines for 2020

Seat’s ever-popular Ateca has been given a boost for 2020, with a redesign inside and out, a raft of new technology features, a renewed engine range and the addition of a rugged Xperience model.
The Ateca, which first launched in 2016, has become one of the Spanish firm’s biggest selling models, shifting more than 300,000 units since it was first introduced. The mid-life external tweaks for the SUV are subtle as a result, including new front and rear bumpers which have increased its total length by 18mm.
Further changes include a redesigned grille and reshaped LED headlamps, while full LED tail-lamps have also been introduced along with dynamic indicators for top-level FR and Xperience trims. New exhaust pipes also feature, while the Ateca receives the handwriting-style logo badge first used on the new Leon.
Sportier FR models gain new trim for greater visual differentiation, while the new Xperience spec replaces the outgoing Xcellence model. Although not as extensively modified as the old Leon Xperience, the flagship Ateca does benefit from off-road styling additions including black plastic lower trim, an aluminium-finish valance and side mouldings and body coloured wheelarch surrounds. Additional colours are also available across the range.
Interior changes are focused on technology, with the Ateca featuring the firm’s latest 10.25in digital cockpit (standard on top models) alongside an upgraded infotainment system. That features a new interface and screen sizes of 8.25in or 9.25in depending on model, plus a new, more natural voice recognition system, embedded eSIM for connected services, wireless phone charging as standard across the range and four illuminated type C USB connectors. A smartphone app also allows you to control and monitor various aspects of the car.
Peter Cavellini
Shiny happy people?
I:think it's losing it's indentity, looks more Audi round the back view,and the fronts a bit Mercedes, Hyundai, it's on sore on the Eye, it's just anonymous, no Spanish flair about it, and it'll not be cheap.
scotty5
Monday morning blues me thinks
Negativity for negativities sake me thinks. I bought an Ateca in 2017 which I owned for almost 3yr. I only parted with it in Dec.
If I have any crtiicism it's that the upgrade looks near identical to the car I drove, both inside and out, so not sure what identity it's lost. Apart from the engines, the only other big difference is the introduction of the larger screen infotainment on higher grade models which can be no bad thing. SEAT stuck with the 8" unit in all but base Ateca. I also see the electric seats now have memory just like other VW Group models. For the life of me I cannot understand why SEAT chose not to use the memory function with their electric seats on the current model, cost cutting I suppose but it took away the advantage of having an electric seat in the first place. So that's another big plus.
So higher spec yet the price rises are expected to be only an few hundred pounds and Peter C says it will not be cheap ! Talk about being negative for the sake of it. It'll still be cheaper than it's alternatives and that's all that matters.
Roadster
Does this sell well in the UK?
The Ateca may be a big seller for Seat but that's probably not the case for the UK as I hardly see any. I see far more Leons and indeed almost every other mid-size SUV compared to the Ateca.
scotty5
Roadster wrote:
Ateca has been a massive seller for SEAT UK - they're everywhere. Strange because I'd have said it now outsells the LEON.
Marcus1701
Ateca
I bought the Ateca when it first came out and its a very good car. I have the Seat Xcellence TDI 150bhp 4 Drive and its a manual. Its a great drive and very economical. Newer versions are not as well equipped and if you want 4WD you have to have the DSG gearbox. The DSG increases the emissions and reduce MPG (which doesnt matter in lockdown). I like the Ateca new nose and back, the bigger touchscreen is nice. But these are small changes in comparision. I expect the price to increase, especially with Brexit going and 10 % tarriffs on new cars.
