Seat Ateca gets redesign, new tech and revised engines for 2020

Seat’s ever-popular Ateca has been given a boost for 2020, with a redesign inside and out, a raft of new technology features, a renewed engine range and the addition of a rugged Xperience model.

The Ateca, which first launched in 2016, has become one of the Spanish firm’s biggest selling models, shifting more than 300,000 units since it was first introduced. The mid-life external tweaks for the SUV are subtle as a result, including new front and rear bumpers which have increased its total length by 18mm.

Further changes include a redesigned grille and reshaped LED headlamps, while full LED tail-lamps have also been introduced along with dynamic indicators for top-level FR and Xperience trims. New exhaust pipes also feature, while the Ateca receives the handwriting-style logo badge first used on the new Leon.

Sportier FR models gain new trim for greater visual differentiation, while the new Xperience spec replaces the outgoing Xcellence model. Although not as extensively modified as the old Leon Xperience, the flagship Ateca does benefit from off-road styling additions including black plastic lower trim, an aluminium-finish valance and side mouldings and body coloured wheelarch surrounds. Additional colours are also available across the range.

Interior changes are focused on technology, with the Ateca featuring the firm’s latest 10.25in digital cockpit (standard on top models) alongside an upgraded infotainment system. That features a new interface and screen sizes of 8.25in or 9.25in depending on model, plus a new, more natural voice recognition system, embedded eSIM for connected services, wireless phone charging as standard across the range and four illuminated type C USB connectors. A smartphone app also allows you to control and monitor various aspects of the car.