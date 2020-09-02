New 2021 Mercedes S-Class to be revealed today

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the new generation S-Class later today.

The new S-Class has been officially unveiled - see it here.

The latest version of the luxury saloon is due to debut ahead of its arrival in showrooms early next year, with a focus on technology and refinement. Mercedes has confirmed it will be the first model to be producted in the new Factory 56 hall at its Sindelfingen, Stuttgart plant.

In the run-up to the reveal, Mercedes has teased some of the technology that will feature in the new generation car, giving a first look at its augmented reality heads-up display ahead of the luxury saloon's official arrival.

A teaser video posted to Mercedes' official twitter account shows the AR-HUD in action, overlaying live distance indicators and navigation directions onto the windscreen. The system can detect traffic and suggest a suitable gap to keep with the car in front, using coloured bars to suggest when you're too close, while navigation instructions update constantly to direct the driver around roundabouts and when filtering between lanes. Active lane keeping assist also uses coloured indicators to suggest when not enough steering lock has been applied through a corner.

Ready for the next level of displays? The augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) of the new #SClass provides loads of #AugmentedReality content for #DrivingAssistance systems and navigation information.#MBUX #MercedesBenzUK pic.twitter.com/cYBtAugepM — Mercedes-Benz UK (@MercedesBenzUK) July 20, 2020

The new S-Class will put an even greater emphasis on technology than previous models. When Mercedes recently revealed the upcoming car's interior, it comfirmed spy photos taken earlier this year that showed off a minimalist dashboard dominated by a Tesla-style portrait display - significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models - paired with a freestanding digital instrument display. It will feature the second-generation version of the firm's MBUX infotainment system - with fewer physical controls, five touchscreens and an array of motion-detector, sensor-operated functions.

Ahead of launch, prototypes of the flagship saloon have already bee seen with minimal disguise. In the latest pictures, we can now see clearly that the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series rival takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior redesign, with a similarly curvy look to today's car. This particular mule, which is covered only in a thin plastic wrapping, shows off undisguised headlights and tail-lights, taking inspiration from that of the latest CLS.

Further visible details include a new interpretation of the classic Mercedes-Benz grille and door handles that sit flush with bodywork and pop out when the car is unlocked. The latter is understood to be one factor contributing to best-in-class aerodynamic properties.