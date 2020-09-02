New 2021 Mercedes S-Class to be revealed today

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the new generation S-Class later today.
The new S-Class has been officially unveiled - see it here.
The latest version of the luxury saloon is due to debut ahead of its arrival in showrooms early next year, with a focus on technology and refinement. Mercedes has confirmed it will be the first model to be producted in the new Factory 56 hall at its Sindelfingen, Stuttgart plant.
In the run-up to the reveal, Mercedes has teased some of the technology that will feature in the new generation car, giving a first look at its augmented reality heads-up display ahead of the luxury saloon's official arrival.
A teaser video posted to Mercedes' official twitter account shows the AR-HUD in action, overlaying live distance indicators and navigation directions onto the windscreen. The system can detect traffic and suggest a suitable gap to keep with the car in front, using coloured bars to suggest when you're too close, while navigation instructions update constantly to direct the driver around roundabouts and when filtering between lanes. Active lane keeping assist also uses coloured indicators to suggest when not enough steering lock has been applied through a corner.
Ready for the next level of displays? The augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) of the new #SClass provides loads of #AugmentedReality content for #DrivingAssistance systems and navigation information.#MBUX #MercedesBenzUK pic.twitter.com/cYBtAugepM
— Mercedes-Benz UK (@MercedesBenzUK) July 20, 2020
The new S-Class will put an even greater emphasis on technology than previous models. When Mercedes recently revealed the upcoming car's interior, it comfirmed spy photos taken earlier this year that showed off a minimalist dashboard dominated by a Tesla-style portrait display - significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models - paired with a freestanding digital instrument display. It will feature the second-generation version of the firm's MBUX infotainment system - with fewer physical controls, five touchscreens and an array of motion-detector, sensor-operated functions.
Ahead of launch, prototypes of the flagship saloon have already bee seen with minimal disguise. In the latest pictures, we can now see clearly that the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series rival takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior redesign, with a similarly curvy look to today's car. This particular mule, which is covered only in a thin plastic wrapping, shows off undisguised headlights and tail-lights, taking inspiration from that of the latest CLS.
Further visible details include a new interpretation of the classic Mercedes-Benz grille and door handles that sit flush with bodywork and pop out when the car is unlocked. The latter is understood to be one factor contributing to best-in-class aerodynamic properties.
Join the debate
TS7
One supposes...
...the sort of person driving/buying one of these has access to a named parking place where they work. Otherwise I'm sure they'll have a comforting time driving round looking for somewhere huge enough to park. Or maybe in autonomous mode one just gets out and leaves the car to drive around for a bit while doing one's bzznzz?
Antony Riley
Well here we go again
Well here we go again .Mercedes going all safe ,where is the top of the tree luxury car look gone to .Its just a big C/E class to look at ,its no Bentley/Rolls/ even Jaguar competitor in the looks dept. It will be stuffed with techi features that we a consumers dont really lie awake wanting ,like stupid screen controls etc etc etc. .Even the Maybach version that will evolve from this will be an utter waste of time(how many have they sold this year?)The ubber class Mercedes of old were true luxury cars ,not any more just run of the mill looking like so many other cars out there.
jason_recliner
Nah...
... needs a bigger grille and uglier tail lights.
HiPo 289
Glacial pace of change and improvement
The conservative foot-dragging by manufacturers of large German execu-barges explains why so many people are migrating to Tesla.
With used diesels now hitting double-figure depreciation, it boggles the mind that German manufacturers aren't changing their business model faster.
beechie
HiPo 289 wrote:
The chant goes: 'We're German: we do what we like'.
armstrm
HiPo 289 wrote:
Tesla appeals to people who just want the latest thing and crave the performance. However the fit and finish and build quality of a Tesla is something you would expect to find in a Ford, not a car sold as very expensive luxury car. The Germans are in a different league with regard to cabin quality.
Citytiger
armstrm wrote:
Thats actually an insult to Ford, but have you actually been in any recent German vehicles, I have read all the reviews of Audi's famed build quality, I had the chance to drive a brand new 11 miles on the clock A6, and I generally cant see what all the fus is about, yes the doors have a bit of leather on them (that actually feels manmade), but all its doing is covering sharp edged hard plastic, the new touchscreen ventilation controls are a gimic, and whats with the tune that comes on when it comes to life, like an old windows PC, after about 20 minutes of prodding and playing with the screens, they looked awful, smeared and full of finger prints.
I came away underwhelmed, I then drove a new V60, and it just seemed a far nicer place to be, even if the engine was not as good.
Omie
No one is foot dragging!
Foot dragging? Or smart and safe marketing? Its all a matter of perspective, really...
The way I see it, Tesla puts out a new system while its in development for its oblivious owners to test out for it. So what if a few Teslas crashed, or if a few more caught on fire... Its on the owner's dime (actually, the owners insurers')... Not on Tesla's! They'll follow up with an OTA update or two, and "there... problem fixed!"
Compare that to German auto makers (Mercedes Benz, in particular) who have thus far had very few, if any, "oops" instances similar to Tesla's many goofs... Simply because they fully develop, test and only market their advancements when they are "market ready" and not a moment before!
gagaga
Why not
Just be done with this, skip five generations and make it 9 feet wide?
They could also fit metal grinders to the side to it takes other cars off the road as it drives - that way they'll be able to claim it does 10,000mpg rather than the 300mpg or whatever nonsense figure they pick out of the air for the hybrid version.
eseaton
An article that beautifully
There is nothing whatsoever appealing about any of this.
Obviously it is going to be wider and bigger - that much is a given.
But exactly who is craving this autonomous crap? Who uses the clever but emasculating self-parking shenanigans that has been around for a while now? I mean what sort of fool can't park a car? And wants to advertise the fact?
As always, I wait in hope that Autocar might express an opinion on this...
