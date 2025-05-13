Volkswagen has released the first official image of the new second-generation T-Roc ahead of its imminent reveal, showcasing the new car's sharply raked roofline.

As previously reported by Autocar, the second-generation T-Roc is due to be unveiled in the coming weeks, ahead of an expected debut at September's Munich motor show – where Volkswagen is also tipped to reveal the ID 2X baby SUV.

It will be the brand's first model to use a new full-hybrid powertrain that is also bound for the Golf and Tiguan. It will work similarly to that used by Toyota, capable of driving the wheels using either a petrol engine, an electric motor or a combination of both at any given time.

Volkswagen has never used such a system in a production car, and its introduction comes less than a decade before the firm will have to go all-electric in Europe - but CEO Thomas Schäfer said the company is "experimenting now because certain regions are gliding into HEVs [hybrid electric vehicles]".

"We needed to do it anyway, because South America has a need for an HEV drivetrain - and the T-Roc is built in South America for South America, and also in China.

"Interestingly enough, HEV has also become a big theme in the US specifically. It's a technology that everybody said was not necessary any more, but now with the BEV slowdown in the US, the balance is [moving towards] HEVs."

After introducing this new system in the Mk2 T-Roc, Schäfer said Volkswagen will "see where it makes sense" elsewhere in the line-up but "we're not going to double everything up; we will have PHEV and HEV models".

It will not be introduced to every car that uses the same MQB architecture as the T-Roc, but it will be added to the Golf and Tiguan in the next two years, a Volkswagen official told Autocar.