Cupra Tindaya: radical design concept to be revealed at Munich show

"Dramatic" show car will preview the next step in the brand's design language

Will Rimell Autocar
20 August 2025

The new Cupra Tindaya concept car will preview the next stage of the brand's design language when it is revealed at the Munich motor show next month.

The show car is named after the volcanic mountain on the Atlantic island of Fuerteventura because "its copper-toned rock echoes the signature of Cupra", said the brand.

To be unveiled on 8 September, it is expected to focus heavily on the future of the brand's interior design.

Cupra said the concept "delivers the maximum expression of driver focus, while offering a unique experience, enhancing the driver’s emotions".

In a preview image released by the brand, it shows a radical new cabin similar to that of the DarkRebel concept unveiled in 2023. It includes a yoke-like wheel, chunky central spine similar to the electric Tavascan's, and what appear to be racing seats.

The brand said the concept will blend “human and machine, where the driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression”, emphasising a focus on interior design.

Cupra has revealed little else about the concept but did confirm it will also show the next step of its exterior design language.

The concept follows a major range-wide redesign last year in which the entire line-up was refreshed to bring parity between the new electric cars and older combustion models. The revamp mainly focused on the front end and included a prominent nose, a broader grille and triangular LED lights

The show car will be revealed alongside a camouflaged production version of the new Raval – Cupra’s Volkswagen ID 2 twin. The Raval will arrive in 2026 as the brand’s new entry-level model and a rival to the Renault 5. It is expected to be priced at around £25,000.

Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Peter Cavellini 17 July 2025

That second paragraph is where I stopped reading,so much hype and expression? What's that supposed to mean?, shouldn't it be ease of operation, no having a computer degree to drive the car.

Marc 17 July 2025

It should be just that, but I think they may be targeting a very different audience than you Peter. 

