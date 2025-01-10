BYD will launch the Atto 2 crossover in the UK next month, priced from £30,850.

Available to order now, it plugs the gap between the Dolphin hatch and Atto 3 SUV to give BYD a footing in the competitive electric crossover segment.

Its starting price places it in the crosshairs of the Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric. However, BYD is positioning it as a more premium offering in the segment, with plans to go after slightly more expensive rivals such as Smart #1 and Volvo EX30.

To that end, the company cites the quality of standard kit offered in the Atto 2. For example, the entry-level Boost model comes with 17in alloys, a 12.8in rotatable touchscreen (the same as in the larger Atto 3), wireless charging, a ‘high-tech’ audio system with eight speakers, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, which mean it can power external devices such as, BYD notes, a lawnmower. It also gets a heat pump.

The entry-level Boost model comes with a single motor that sends 174bhp to the front wheels and electricity is drawn from a 51.1kWh battery pack that yields a range of 214 miles.

A better-equipped Comfort model will arrive later this year. Priced at £34,950, it is expected to get BYD’s 15.6in touchscreen and higher-quality materials. It will also be fitted with a larger, 64.8kWh battery pack that offers up to 261 miles of range and a slighter more powerful, 201bhp front-mounted motor.

The Atto 2 Boost can handle charging rates of up to 82kW, allowing the pack to be juiced from 30-80% in 30 minutes. Comfort increases this to 155kW, dropping the fill-up time to 21 minutes.

Both configurations can hit 62mph from standing in 7.9sec. Top speed is limited to 99mph.