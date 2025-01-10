BYD will launch the Atto 2 crossover in the UK next month, priced from £30,850.
Available to order now, it plugs the gap between the Dolphin hatch and Atto 3 SUV to give BYD a footing in the competitive electric crossover segment.
Its starting price places it in the crosshairs of the Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric. However, BYD is positioning it as a more premium offering in the segment, with plans to go after slightly more expensive rivals such as Smart #1 and Volvo EX30.
To that end, the company cites the quality of standard kit offered in the Atto 2. For example, the entry-level Boost model comes with 17in alloys, a 12.8in rotatable touchscreen (the same as in the larger Atto 3), wireless charging, a ‘high-tech’ audio system with eight speakers, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, which mean it can power external devices such as, BYD notes, a lawnmower. It also gets a heat pump.
The entry-level Boost model comes with a single motor that sends 174bhp to the front wheels and electricity is drawn from a 51.1kWh battery pack that yields a range of 214 miles.
A better-equipped Comfort model will arrive later this year. Priced at £34,950, it is expected to get BYD’s 15.6in touchscreen and higher-quality materials. It will also be fitted with a larger, 64.8kWh battery pack that offers up to 261 miles of range and a slighter more powerful, 201bhp front-mounted motor.
The Atto 2 Boost can handle charging rates of up to 82kW, allowing the pack to be juiced from 30-80% in 30 minutes. Comfort increases this to 155kW, dropping the fill-up time to 21 minutes.
Both configurations can hit 62mph from standing in 7.9sec. Top speed is limited to 99mph.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Sign of European brands demise?, so many new cars coming out of China.