BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Hyundai Kona N priced from £35,395
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin Valhalla is mid-engined 937bhp super-hybrid

New 2021 Hyundai Kona N priced from £35,395

Sporting version of Hyundai SUV arrives with aggressive look, stiffer shell and LSD
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
16 July 2021

The Kona crossover has become the fifth Hyundai to gain an N-badged performance variant, after the i20, i30, i30 Fastback and Veloster hatchbacks – and arrives as the firm announces a plan to expand its N and N-Line range to 18 by the end of 2022.

The Kona N has now been priced up ahead of its imminent arrival in UK dealerships, with a price tag of £35,395 placing it squarely between the Ford Puma ST and Volkswagen T-Roc R in the emerging performance crossover market. Only one trim grade is available from launch, but buyers can opt for a non-standard paint finish for an extra £300-£565. 

While the i20 N takes on the Ford Fiesta ST in the hot supermini segment, the Kona N is aimed at the closely related Ford Puma ST performance crossover, which previously had no direct rivals.

However, the Kona N has more in common with the i30 N than the hot new i20, bringing a raft of “motorsport-inspired” features aimed at enhancing performance and improving the driving experience.

A turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine sends 276bhp and 289lb ft (figures roughly comparable to those of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport) to the front axle via Hyundai’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the N DCT, which promises “better acceleration and a faster upshift”.

This gearbox offers three ‘high-performance’ modes that Hyundai says are “sure to bring a grin to the driver’s face”. The first, N Power Shift, is engaged when accelerator input exceeds 90%. It works to mitigate any loss of torque during upshifts to provide a smoother acceleration curve, accompanied by a backfire from the exhaust.

N Grin Shift provides a 20-second burst of maximum performance by instantly shifting down to the “most appropriate gear”. Hyundai says this mode (which can only be used every 40 seconds) will be especially useful on track and will help on the road with merging and overtaking. The final mode, N Track Sense Shift, is geared towards circuit driving, optimising gearchanges based on driver behaviour for quick lap times.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai's funky-looking Kona crossover is making all the right noises for the car to be a success in a crowded segment

Read our review
Back to top

In terms of straight-line performance, the 1510kg Kona N can crack 0-62mph in 5.5sec when its launch control is engaged and reach 149mph.

Hyundai also claims that its all-round performance is “uncompromised”, given that it wears bespoke Pirelli P Zero performance tyres wrapped around lightweight 19in forged alloys, features significantly uprated brakes front and rear and gains extra body reinforcements for improved stability in cornering.

Of particular note is the addition of an electronically controlled limited-slip differential (eLSD), which Hyundai calls the N Corner Carving Differential. By reducing understeer and wheelslip, it enables the driver to corner at higher speeds.

The electrically assisted steering is tuned for accuracy, directness and feedback, while the electronically adjustable suspension can be stiffened at the touch of a button.

The Kona N is marked out from standard Konas primarily by its prominent aero package, colour-coded bumpers and wide-track wheel designs. It’s available in an exclusive shade of Sonic Blue inspired by the N sub-brand’s trademark Performance Blue, which itself is used for accents throughout the interior.

The Kona’s infotainment system has been modified, too, with the 10.0in touchscreen and digital display giving a “game-like dimension to every driving experience” when the driver selects N or Sport mode.

Lap times, circuit maps and other important information are displayed in a familiar video game-style format, with buttons that can be set to the driver’s preferences.

Advertisement
Back to top

Hyundai says the expansion of the N sub-brand will bring full-bore and sports-inspired models “in each major vehicle segment”. No details have yet been given concerning the next addition to the range, but the new N slogan, “Never just drive”, has been cited as “the guiding principle of the future electrification of Hyundai N” by N brand vice-president Till Wartenberg, so hot versions of electric cars are on the cards.

The company cites its new Ioniq 5 crossover as a likely candidate, thanks to the “tremendous flexibility” of its new E-GMP architecture.

More certainly, Hyundai said the Kona N “previews a possible SUV line-up expansion”, suggesting that hot versions of the Tucson and Santa Fe are being considered.

READ MORE

First drive: 2021 Hyundai Kona N prototype review

Hyundai i20 N targets Fiesta ST with 201bhp

2021 Hyundai i30 N arrives with dual-clutch automatic option

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,495
40,353miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,495
24,489miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,714
15,756miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,736
15,424miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,780
17,562miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,790
17,544miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,990
12,934miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2019
£11,990
29,355miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,995
18,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
superstevie 28 April 2021
@sl73 I predict the Fiesta will be top, followed by the i20N and the Polo GTi last.
si73 27 April 2021
@superstevie, totally agree that the i20N is the more appealing, looking forward to a proper test of that, preferably a group test against the fiesta ST and Polo GTi etc.
Bimfan 27 April 2021

Looks pretty ugly in my view, I hope it is fast, because I prefer looking at the back to the front.

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives