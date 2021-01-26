New 2021 BMW M5 CS sets records for pace and power

The new M5 CS is the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road car that BMW M has ever placed into production.

The ultimate version of the acclaimed super-saloon will join the M2 CS, as well as upcoming CS versions of the latest M3 and M4, in adopting the range-topping Clubsport tag. BMW describes it as a “specialised performance model combining everyday usability with exceptional track performance”.

Set for UK delivery in April, the M5 CS is priced from £140,780 – £38,455 more than the M5 Competition. However, the M5 CS features a number of upgrades over the existing M5 Competition. These include a more powerful engine, a reprogrammed four-wheel drive system, bespoke chassis tuning and a series of lightweight carbonfibre parts that contribute to a 70kg weight reduction over the M5 Competition.

The M5 CS’s reworked version of the standard M5’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine produces 626bhp at 6000rpm and 553lb ft of torque between 1800rpm and 5950rpm. This is 9bhp more than and the same torque loading as that offered by the M5 Competition, allowing the headlining M5 model to manage an official 0-62mph time of 3.0sec, 0-124mph in 10.4sec and an electronically limited 189mph top speed.

Although it isn’t a direct rival, the four-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG E63 S’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine develops 603bhp and 626lb ft of torque, endowing it with a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.4sec and a governed 155mph top speed.

Along with the increased performance, the revised M5 CS engine also gains a redesigned oil pan with an additional sump and indirect charge air cooling. Further changes are focused on the engine mounts, which has a spring rating of 900N per mm for a more rigid mounting and a smoother transmission of power to each wheel, according to BMW’s performance division.

The M5 CS’s chassis is described as being based on that of the M5 Competition but with shock absorbers originally developed for the M8 Gran Coupé Competition that reduce the ride height by 7mm. The new dampers are claimed to reduce the fluctuation in wheel loads. In combination with new spring bearings for the damper control measures front and rear, as well as standard-fit 20in wheels shod with 275/35 front and 285/35 rear Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, they are claimed to greatly improve on-the-limit handling.

The increase in performance has resulted in M carbon-ceramic brakes being fitted as standard. They use six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear and are claimed to weigh 23kg less overall than the steel disc system that comes as standard on the M5 Competition.

Additional weight savings for the M5 CS have been achieved through the adoption of a carbonfibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet. The car also uses carbonfibre for the front splitter, mirror caps, rear spoiler and diffuser.