New 2021 Audi Q2: crossover to get design revamp

Audi is set to bring its smallest SUV, the Q2, into line with its fresher-faced siblings with a mid-life overhaul, and prototypes have been seen testing for the first time.

Though the light camouflage of the model appears to reveal design changes will be subtle, we can see revised bumpers front and rear and an updated headlight design, with LEDs likely to be made standard. Expect a freshened colour pallete and new alloy wheel designs, too.

It's not clear yet how extensive the interior updates will be. Audi has moved its high-end models over to a new interior layout focused around a dual-screen infotainment and climate system, but recently facelifted models such as the A4 continue with the dashtop-mounted screen. The Q2 is likely to retain that, but with a wider screen, the latest graphics and software features plus an updated Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display.

Audi will almost certainly bring in some 48v mild-hybrid engine options to the Q2, aimed at improving efficiency. As with other models from the Ingolstadt brand, expect this to be only available on more powerful versions. The SQ2 should return, too, while a plug-in hybrid variant could also be introduced at a later date.

Expect the updated Q2 to be revealed in the latter half of 2020 and go on sale towards the end of the year or in early 2021.

