New 2020 Toyota Hilux priced from £22,466 in UK

Toyota has given its venerable Hilux pick-up a makeover, with prices now confirmed to start from £22,466 for commercial buyers.
That price is for the single-cab truck in entry-level Active trim, which comes with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and automatic headlights as standard, and is available from £26,895 including VAT. Mid-range Icon trim brings smartphone compatibility, an 8.0in touchscreen and 17in alloy wheels, and is priced from £26,549 for commercial buyers, but unavailable in single-cab form.
The 2020 Hilux range is topped out by the Invincible model, priced from £29,158, which is marked out by its black 18in alloys, keyless entry and push-button ignition and LED headlights.
The refreshed Ford Ranger rival has a new front-end look with a three-dimensional grille and bumper treatment said to increase its “road presence”. Higher trim levels also receive LED light clusters front and rear, while a new bronze metallic colour is offered.
Inside the changes include an updated infotainment system, with an 8in screen and updated software claimed to be faster and more responsive, alongside new physical shortcut buttons. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features, too. New available kit includes an 800W, nine-speaker JBL sound system.
Toyota has also brought in a 2.8-litre diesel engine offered in other markets to complement the 2.4-litre unit already offered. It puts out 201bhp and 369lb ft of torque, taking the Hilux from 0-62mph in 10.0sec - a full 3.2sec faster than the 2.4. It emits CO2 246g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle, but full economy figures have yet to be revealed.
The Hilux’s suspension and steering have been tweaked, primarily to improve on-road comfort. Retuned shock absorbers and redesigned leaf springs are said to bring a smoother ride.
However, there are also tweaks to boost its off-road prowess, including a lower engine idle speed, revised stability control and a new tyre angle monitor. Throttle pedal response has been improved, too.
READ MORE
2020 Toyota Hilux: Updated pick-up tested by Fernando Alonso
New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign
Building 40 new cars per hour: Inside Toyota's Burnaston plant
Join the debate
scrap
You think of your trad Hilux
You think of your trad Hilux with T O Y O T A spelt out across the tailgate, or other cars with the model name, but this goes large with the trim level. An odd choice.
Antony Riley
The tough just got tougher ,
The tough just got tougher , no one makes a pickup better than Toyota like their Landcuiser they both seem indistructable vehicle,s as witnessed by their world wide dominance in areas of jungle,desert,s war zone,s there is that Toyota name on the rear in news bulletins, wildlife programmes on and on they go brilliant !
soldi
This or a Defender?
For me the Hilux wins hands-down. Every time.
Like some wise person once said 'if you want to go into the desert, take a LandRover. If you want to come back out again then you'd better take a LandCruiser'
lambo58
couldnt agree with you more
couldnt agree with you more
jason_recliner
soldi wrote:
Yes, this isn't a caricature of a tough, utilitarian pick-up. It IS a tough, utilitarian pick-up. One of the greats.
coolboy
oddities
Care to explain why the gear selector is That near the passenger.
Oh, and where in the UK is the desert... nr. 10? Dover Cliff?
soldi
Too subtle?
I think you've missed the point. Perhaps the quote is too subtle.
Feel free to substitute 'desert' with anywhere of your choosing - beach, moors, Lake District, M6, London, everywhere
eseaton
The gear selector is there
The gear selector is there becuause that is the best place for it in a right hand drive car, and Japan is a right hand drive country.
lambo58
Coolboy, Too thick for words.
Coolboy, Too thick for words...
eseaton
I would far prefer to be able
I would far prefer to be able to buy a new mid-90s Hi-Lux.
Pages
Add your comment