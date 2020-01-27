New 2020 Kia Sorento to be revealed next month, report says

Kia will move its oldest model, the Sorento, to a new generation this year, and now reports from the company's home market suggest it will be revealed in a few weeks' time.

A report from The Korean Car Blog states strongly that the reveal, set to take place in South Korea, is planned for Feb 17. The reveal time coincides with the date domestic market orders open for the new car, the publication claims.

It could mean that the car's European premiere would be the Geneva motor show in early March, although Autocar is awaiting confirmation of this from Kia UK.

The new large SUV, which will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Nissan X-Trail, shares much of its platform, mechanicals and technology with the latest Hyundai Santa Fe.

Although it's heavily disguised, spyshots reveal that it has a more square-edged design than its curvy predecessor, with the brand’s tiger nose grille visible within a new front-end profile. Kia also appears to be benchmarking the new SUV alongside the pricier BMW X5, showing the Korean firm's ambition for the model.