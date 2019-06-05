2019 Kia Xceed crossover: first official image released

Ceed-based crossover aims to offer sportier design and hatchback handling along with SUV practicality
by Lawrence Allan
5 June 2019

Kia will expand its already diverse Ceed line-up with a fourth bodystyle, the Xceed crossover, which has been shown in an image ahead of its unveiling later this month.

The Xceed will sit alongside the existing Ceed hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon estate and Proceed shooting brake when it goes on sale later this year. More of a Ford Focus Active rival than a fully-fledged SUV, it sits between the smaller Stonic and mid-size Sportage

The side profile shot reveales that the Xceed is similar to the hatchback fore of the B-pillar but has more prominent shoulders, a chunkier rear-end and a sloping roofline. It also features the typical plastic lower body cladding and larger wheels. 

Kia claims the new Xceed "represents a sporty alternative to traditional larger SUVs", with an elevated ride height but a lower hip point than cars like the Sportage giving a sportier driving position and better handling. 

Our Verdict

Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed 2018 road test review front tracking

Will it be third time lucky for Kia’s Europe-only hatchback - or are established rivals from Ford, VW, Seat and Honda still the better buy?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Kia Motors Europe COO Emilio Herrera said the Xceed is "more innately desirable than many taller, larger SUVs". He continued: "Yet it offers this without compromising on versatility, with its intelligent packaging achieving the cabin and storage space of an SUV in a sportier body and more compact footprint". 

The Ceed and its crossover offshoot share the same fundamental underpinnings and powertrains. Technical details are unconfirmed, but we expect engine options will include Kia’s turbocharged 118bhp three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 138bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 114bhp 1.6-litre diesel. It's not clear whether the Ceed GT's 201bhp turbo petrol unit will also be offered. 

The Xceed's utilitarian design elements are unlikely to be matched with four-wheel drive, because the Sportage 4x4’s drivetrains aren't currently offered in the Ceed. 

However, Kia could offer a driving mode selector, which would allow drivers to choose an appropriate set-up for adverse weather or challenging terrain. 

Read more

Kia Proceed review

Kia Ceed 2019 long term review

Kia recalls Niro models worldwide for urgent fix

Join the debate

Comments
12

Peter Cavellini

1 November 2018

 Is it a Ford? Is it a VW? Is it a Fiat?....no! It a Kia Ceed!!!!, Cars nearly look the same these Days...

Peter Cavellini.

centenary

1 November 2018
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Is it a Ford? Is it a VW? Is it a Fiat?....no! It a Kia Ceed!!!!, Cars nearly look the same these Days...

And yet people like you complain about 'niche cars' all the time. Seems people like you cannot make your mind's up!

Peter Cavellini

2 November 2018
centenary wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Is it a Ford? Is it a VW? Is it a Fiat?....no! It a Kia Ceed!!!!, Cars nearly look the same these Days...

And yet people like you complain about 'niche cars' all the time. Seems people like you cannot make your mind's up!

. I was being humorous, and these Cars aren’t niche, they’re Meat n two Veg to the Car makers, they’re the most popular Transport next to SUV’s, the trouble is they all looks similar, I guess it must be hard not to copy others if they have a good design and, when one comes up with a new innovation some copy it.

Peter Cavellini.

FMS

29 January 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

centenary wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Is it a Ford? Is it a VW? Is it a Fiat?....no! It a Kia Ceed!!!!, Cars nearly look the same these Days...

And yet people like you complain about 'niche cars' all the time. Seems people like you cannot make your mind's up!

. I was being humorous, and these Cars aren’t niche, they’re Meat n two Veg to the Car makers, they’re the most popular Transport next to SUV’s, the trouble is they all looks similar, I guess it must be hard not to copy others if they have a good design and, when one comes up with a new innovation some copy it.

 

Pretty petey messes up again, having been rebuked already. Complains that they all look the same then praises them for finding good design and going on to copy it!. Being humorous...best not to...clearly not working for you. Rebuked.

Sporky McGuffin

1 November 2018

Without an AWD system this isn't a Golf Alltrack rival. It'll probably sell better, but the Alltrack will actually go further offroad than any FWD hatchback with some plastic cladding. 

Will86

1 November 2018

Doesn't look like it's got much! If this is a Golf all track rival it would still look like a Ceed just with some body cladding. I suspect this is more of a rival for the Qashqai.

josef304

19 March 2019

Great post i must say and thanks for the information. Education is definitely a sticky subject. However, is still among the leading topics of our time. I appreciate your $200 bing ads coupon post and look forward to more.

Old baldy

19 March 2019

Why do they need this as the Niro is between the Stonic and Sportage?

Citytiger

5 June 2019
Old baldy wrote:

Why do they need this as the Niro is between the Stonic and Sportage?

Ask VAG, they have cars with multiple badges that fit every niche, and where there wasnt a gap, they squeezed a model in anyway.. Q1- Q8 anyone.. 

Thekrankis

5 June 2019

...they are making some really good cars that drive well, are economical, fun and reliable but the styling is so generic that they could be made by any other manufacturer.

 

They are in real danger of losing their brand identity and becoming invisible.

Steam cars are due a revival.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week