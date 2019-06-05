2019 Kia Xceed crossover: first official image released

Kia will expand its already diverse Ceed line-up with a fourth bodystyle, the Xceed crossover, which has been shown in an image ahead of its unveiling later this month.
The Xceed will sit alongside the existing Ceed hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon estate and Proceed shooting brake when it goes on sale later this year. More of a Ford Focus Active rival than a fully-fledged SUV, it sits between the smaller Stonic and mid-size Sportage.
The side profile shot reveales that the Xceed is similar to the hatchback fore of the B-pillar but has more prominent shoulders, a chunkier rear-end and a sloping roofline. It also features the typical plastic lower body cladding and larger wheels.
Kia claims the new Xceed "represents a sporty alternative to traditional larger SUVs", with an elevated ride height but a lower hip point than cars like the Sportage giving a sportier driving position and better handling.
Peter Cavellini
It’s a......?
Is it a Ford? Is it a VW? Is it a Fiat?....no! It a Kia Ceed!!!!, Cars nearly look the same these Days...
Peter Cavellini.
centenary
Peter Cavellini wrote:
And yet people like you complain about 'niche cars' all the time. Seems people like you cannot make your mind's up!
Peter Cavellini
Niche for niches sake....
. I was being humorous, and these Cars aren’t niche, they’re Meat n two Veg to the Car makers, they’re the most popular Transport next to SUV’s, the trouble is they all looks similar, I guess it must be hard not to copy others if they have a good design and, when one comes up with a new innovation some copy it.
Peter Cavellini.
FMS
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Pretty petey messes up again, having been rebuked already. Complains that they all look the same then praises them for finding good design and going on to copy it!. Being humorous...best not to...clearly not working for you. Rebuked.
Sporky McGuffin
No Alltrack rival
Without an AWD system this isn't a Golf Alltrack rival. It'll probably sell better, but the Alltrack will actually go further offroad than any FWD hatchback with some plastic cladding.
Will86
Ground clearance
Doesn't look like it's got much! If this is a Golf all track rival it would still look like a Ceed just with some body cladding. I suspect this is more of a rival for the Qashqai.
josef304
Old baldy
Similar size to Niro?
Why do they need this as the Niro is between the Stonic and Sportage?
Citytiger
Old baldy wrote:
Ask VAG, they have cars with multiple badges that fit every niche, and where there wasnt a gap, they squeezed a model in anyway.. Q1- Q8 anyone..
Thekrankis
KIA and Hyundai have a problem....
...they are making some really good cars that drive well, are economical, fun and reliable but the styling is so generic that they could be made by any other manufacturer.
They are in real danger of losing their brand identity and becoming invisible.
