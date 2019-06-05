2019 Kia Xceed crossover: first official image released

Kia will expand its already diverse Ceed line-up with a fourth bodystyle, the Xceed crossover, which has been shown in an image ahead of its unveiling later this month.

The Xceed will sit alongside the existing Ceed hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon estate and Proceed shooting brake when it goes on sale later this year. More of a Ford Focus Active rival than a fully-fledged SUV, it sits between the smaller Stonic and mid-size Sportage.

The side profile shot reveales that the Xceed is similar to the hatchback fore of the B-pillar but has more prominent shoulders, a chunkier rear-end and a sloping roofline. It also features the typical plastic lower body cladding and larger wheels.

Kia claims the new Xceed "represents a sporty alternative to traditional larger SUVs", with an elevated ride height but a lower hip point than cars like the Sportage giving a sportier driving position and better handling.