To a person, the early arrivals look busy and happy to arrive at an event billed all year as the greatest European motor exhibition for a decade, maybe longer.

In the massive Munich motor show entrance hall, veteran attendees talk about enjoying again the very smell of a genuine motor show.

Not that this Munich event is like static shows of old. Sure, it’s based in a classically huge, six-hall exhibition centre, but in other locations across the city there have already been extravagant unveilings and displays, many involving dynamic demonstrations and lots of test driving, and there will be even more throughout the week.

If you seek affirmation that car culture and a car industry still matters to at least one leading nation in Europe, here it is. However, you only need to take a few steps inside – and begin to eyeball the huge and fast-changing display screens that are everywhere – to realise that this show is far from being an old-time carefree chance to feast your eyes on the latest in mobility.

This is a car industry battleground. It's the place where a renewed European industry – mostly German, because of where we are – will show how it will use a slew of improved and rethought models to defend its stake in its home car market against a tidal wave of Chinese rivals, every one of them driven by a slowdown in their own home sales to seek customers across Europe.

Annual car making capacity in China today is 50 million, a helpful Chinese market expert tells me, but the home market can only accept 28 million. There are thus 22 million extremely well-priced Chinese cars per year seeking foreign homes, despite both the EU and US tariff uncertainties.

This fact has special implications for the UK car market, currently just about the easiest and most accepting of the lot for an importer to enter.