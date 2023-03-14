Most powerful electric cars in the world

The debate over whether an EV can be a true ‘driver’s car’ is likely to rage on for quite a while yet, but what’s not in doubt is that going electric has delivered some spectacularly fast and powerful machines. In fact, when it comes to head-spinning horsepower figures, few internal combustion-engined models get close to matching their battery-powered rivals.

With as many as four motors driving their wheels, it’s easy to see how the latest crop of scorchingly hot EV models serve up such sizzling pace. What’s more, this performance is on tap instantly from the first revolution of the motor so these high-voltage hypercars often feel even faster than the numbers suggest, which is quite something when you consider many claim the 0-62mph sprint in under two seconds.

Of course, manufacturers will claim that these wild power outputs aren’t just about straight-line pace, because the bigger and more muscular the motor, the greater the energy it can return to the battery during regenerative braking. So not only are these some of the fastest cars on the planet, but in many ways they’re also the most efficient.

With battery technology improving all the time, it’s clear that this race for supremacy isn’t over yet. For our top 10 (okay 11, but it was the only way to make it fair with so many sharing the same output), we’ve listed the most powerful models that are either currently on sale or soon to hit showrooms, which means we’ve not considered GMC’s electric Hummer of the various Rivians.

Most powerful EVs

1. Lotus Evija - 2011bhp

While the numbers have yet to be finalised, Lotus claims that its first-ever EV will deliver 2011bhp (1500kW), which will make it comfortably the most powerful road car seen so far. As you’d expect, that kind of power delivers some eye-widening and kidney-crushing performance figures, with 0-62mph claimed to be well under the 2.0sec mark. Yet because this is a Lotus, the emphasis is on handling elan, with each wheel getting a 503bhp motor to serve up the ultimate in torque-vectoring agility. And while the kerb weight of 1700kg is hefty for car from Hethel, it’s not bad considering it’s hauling all those motors and a 70kWh battery that gives a range in excess of 200 miles.

2. Aspark Owl - 1985bhp

The low-slung Aspak Owl takes the runners-up spot in this list courtesy of its monumental 1985bhp power output. As with the Lotus, there are four electric motors - one for each wheel - that spin at up to 15,000rpm and also generate 1475lb ft of torque, which is probably enough to reverse the earth’s rotation. Clocked at 1.72sec for the 0-60mph sprint, the Japanese machine is officially the fastest-accelerating production car in the world. The top speed is claimed to be 245mph. Electrical energy comes from a surprisingly compact 64kWh lithium ion battery, yet the brand claims a range of 280 miles. Other impressive numbers include the £2.5 million price. Just 50 examples will be built.