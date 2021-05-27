Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six gain fresh tech, new logo for 2021

The Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six have received redesigned bodywork and will now bear the Malvern-based firm’s revised logo as part of a facelift.

A new hood design will be the most obvious change, with improvements made to cabin noise insulation and weather protection. The firm’s Wings emblem has also been redesigned in line with Morgan’s brand identity refresh, with an option for a black finish along with an optional black front grille.

Dual USB ports have been added to the cabin as a standard feature, as well as further interior lighting. Comfort seats will be available as standard on the Plus Four, with premium Comfort Plus seats standard on the Plus Six, and customers can specify a lockable storage compartment as an option.

Drivers will now have the option to adjust the sound profile of their engines on both models with the new active sports exhaust system, with a quieter setting for urban environments. Black or silver tailpipes can be added to the system for a further aesthetic update.

Morgan says the changes to the Plus Four and Plus Six have come after feedback from customers and the press. “For 112 years, Morgan has listened to its customers, offering a bespoke service that has made it famous the world over,” said Steve Morris, Morgan’s CEO.

“That’s as much the case as it ever was and feedback on the Plus Four and Plus Six, which were launched in 2020 and 2019 respectively, has been carefully collated and acted on by our engineering team,” Morris added.

