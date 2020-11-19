BACK TO ALL NEWS
Morgan 3 Wheeler P101 Edition revealed as run-out model
2023 Mini Countryman to be built in Germany

Morgan 3 Wheeler P101 Edition revealed as run-out model

Just 33 will be made to commemorate the end of the standard 3 Wheeler’s production next year
News
2 mins read
19 November 2020

Morgan has launched a limited-edition 3 Wheeler, called the P101 Edition, to mark the end of the car’s production in 2021.

Just 33 P101 Edition models will be made and they have already been allocated to buyers across the UK, mainland Europe and the US. Only 14 P101s will remain in the UK.

Taking its name from the revived 3 Wheeler’s original internal name, Project 101, the P101 is distinguished from the standard car by several bespoke elements, which, Morgan says, are “inspired by the prominent design features of Morgan’s three-wheeled models.”

On the outside, the P101 sports a gold-coloured composite resin cover from Morgan’s 2016 EV3 Concept and low-drag aero-disc wheels. Hella 9in spotlights also feature and are positioned to reduce turbulence around the suspension and wishbones.

The P101 comes in either black or white-silver paint. However, buyers looking for increased customisation can opt for one of four graphic packs.

The Belly Tank pack is inspired by the liveries of belly tank racers and ‘lakesters’ that inspired the original Morgan 3 Wheeler. Morgan says the Dazzleship is the “boldest” of the packs, featuring a white and black military-themed design.

Customers can also choose the Aviator pack, which is inspired by World War Two RAF planes, or the Race Car pack, featuring stripes and roundels that pay homage to the liveries of early Morgan race cars.

The P101 retains the S&S 1998cc vee-twin engine found on the standard 3 Wheeler, which generates 82bhp at 5250rpm and allows the sports car to cover 0-62mph in 6.0sec. It’s this engine that is causing the pause in 3 Wheeler production, as type approval on it ceases in 2021.

Disappointed fans needn’t give up hope, though, as Morgan has confirmed that a 3 Wheeler model will return in the future.

In the meantime, the P101 is available from £54,000, including VAT.

“Production of the most recent 3 Wheeler has been a thrilling and exciting chapter in Morgan’s history,” Morgan boss Steve Morris said. “The introduction of the ‘current’ 3 Wheeler in 2011 proved to Morgan, and the world, that fun cars still have a place and that the ‘why not’ attitude is sometimes best.”

Morgan says the P101 Edition models will enter production “immediately” and continue alongside ‘bespoke’ 3 Wheelers during 2021.

Car review
Morgan 3 Wheeler

Morgan 3 Wheeler

After a half-century absence, Morgan returns to three wheels with a firm focus on driver enjoyment above all else. It's a winning formula

Comments
5
jagdavey 19 November 2020

You can buy a decent car for 54K!!!!

For 54K you can buy a decent car & not get wet & have twice as much fun!!!!

Chris C 19 November 2020

How about a British engine?

Seeing that they are all live brands it's a shame they can't use a Triumph, Norton, Royal Enfield or BSA branded engine, even if made in the UK by a specialist manufacturer using the branding under licence. Not sure who owns the originally used JAP marque these days.

Peter Cavellini 19 November 2020

The car.

 For the the life of me, I can't see where the value is?, it's like a Tin Bath turned upside down with Wheels on.

SmokingCoal 19 November 2020

It's a niche model and was

It's a niche model and was never going to be everyone's cup of tea, but Matt Farah's review of Alex Roy's 3 Wheeler on The Smoking Tire shows that it's clearly a fun car to drive.

si73 19 November 2020

Lol, each to their own, I

Lol, each to their own, I think it looks fantastic, of course when it came out it was around the £30k mark iirc, as opposed to beyond £50k. I have always liked the idea of having one, it would be my toy of choice, if I were wealthy enough to have such considerations, preferably in a mock RAF spitfire body style that they did.

