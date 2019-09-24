MG ZS EV gets extended discount offer following record sales

Chinese car maker will continue to match the UK Government's plug-in car grant on top-spec Exclusive model
24 September 2019

MG has extended its attractive discount on the ZS EV after it recieved 2000 orders in the first two months of sales.

The company will continue to match the UK Government's £3500 grant on the top-spec Executive model for its next 1000 customers, bringing the price down to £23,495. The cheaper Excite will get a £3000 discount, together with the £3500 grant bringing the price down to £21,995.

According to data supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, MG sold 1078 units in total in June 2019, highlighting the ZS EV's initial sales figures as a significant surge in demand. While it took longer for the ZS EV to reach 2000 sales, it's hoped the extended discount will continue momentum for the electric crossover.

"Since the official launch of the ZS EV in July, MG dealerships across the country have reported unprecedented demand from customers eager to get behind the wheel," said Daniel Gregorious, MG UK's head of sales and marketing. “Our mission at MG is to make high-tech, zero-emissions cars available to all, and we are well on our way.”

We drive MG's value electric SUV in the UK

Once the next 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the Government's grant. Unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which costs from £32,995 after the grant. 

The ZS EV's chief rival, the Hyundai Kona Electric, is priced at £27,250, but it's currently off sale in the UK, with prospective buyers having to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK. 

Our Verdict

MG ZS

MG ZS

MG's attempt to re-establish itself in the UK rests on the shoulders of the new ZS crossover, which aims to beat its rivals on space and price

The ZS EV was first revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China last year, and it's being sold alongside the existing petrol versions of the ZS.

It makes use of a front-mounted electric motor, producing 141bhp and 260lb ft. The water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium ion battery is good for a 163-mile range on the WLTP test cycle, and it's capable of rapid charging from flat to around 80% capacity in half an hour. 

Styling changes over the conventionally fuelled model are minimal, and limited to the integration of a charging point in its blanked off grille, and the addition of a newly designed set of 17in alloy wheels.

Inside, standard equipment includes an 8in touchscreen, satnav, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and DAB radio. The ZS EV prioritises interior space and practicality, with a split-level boot and several hidden storage areas maximising load capacity. 

MG is enjoying sales success in China, under the ownership of SAIC. Last year, it sold 134,786 cars, a significant increase over the 80,389 sold in 2016. That success accelerated in 2018; MG had already surpassed its 2017 total by the end of August, having sold 179,109 cars. 

China is the world’s largest market for electric cars, and ranges in excess of 250 miles are now the norm there, rather than the exception.

The ZS EV first made its debut alongside the new HS SUV, which is understood to be lined up to replace the GS in MG’s UK range later this year. 

Comments
41

Peter Cavellini

16 November 2018

 Oh this would be great, a Car that apparently can do a guaranteed 250miles between charges!

Peter Cavellini.

JMax18

6 March 2019

I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.

JMax

Hornblower

13 March 2019

Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.

And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.

 

Citytiger

12 May 2019
Hornblower wrote:

Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.

And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.

 

In other news, they are looking to close the one at Longbridge with the loss of all those jobs.. 

lambo58

31 July 2019

By that I guess you mean unlike the old MGs it is practical, cheap to run, well made and will not break down at the drop of a hat.

Excellent news then as long as the Chinese make it.

Takeitslowly

31 July 2019
JMax18 wrote:

I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.

 

Hey idiot, if they were not " so Chinese", they would nor exist at all. Typical, broke, envious, no hoper, hater comment. Keep'em coming :)

Takeitslowly

23 September 2019
JMax18 wrote:

I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.

 

What utter tosh. Many mainstream and premium cars are made OUTWITH the country of their makers origins and people with brains, don't let that extremely minor issue, cloud their judgement.

 

"SO" Chinese?...what on earth does that mean...given your negativity, it could easily be construed that you are simply an ignorant racist...not that I would suggest that...others may though.

 

Now quote WORD FOR WORD, the claim to be "British", that you say MG like to make?.

fordraptorbmwm5

17 May 2019

well then that is good then is it. if an electric car can do 250 miles, that means it is a very good car. some tesla's dont even do 250 miles

From The Car Expert

Tyron Cox

Anything you need to know ask me!!!

Daniellephillips

16 November 2018

The market of electric vehicles is growing in China, as the sales of overseas imported fashions and China-made cars take gain of the country support towards the increase of charging stations across the country and for decreased customs duties. UK Assignment Writer

LP in Brighton

16 November 2018

Why are EV manufacturers still quoting range figures measured by the now obsolete NEDC test cycle? 268 miles probably corresponds to 200 odd miles by the new WLTP test, so perhaps less than 200 miles in the real world.

It would in fact be more useful to know the rated kWh battery capacity and the vehicle weight, then we'd have a better idea of how far it would go...   

