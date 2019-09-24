MG ZS EV gets extended discount offer following record sales

MG has extended its attractive discount on the ZS EV after it recieved 2000 orders in the first two months of sales.

The company will continue to match the UK Government's £3500 grant on the top-spec Executive model for its next 1000 customers, bringing the price down to £23,495. The cheaper Excite will get a £3000 discount, together with the £3500 grant bringing the price down to £21,995.

According to data supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, MG sold 1078 units in total in June 2019, highlighting the ZS EV's initial sales figures as a significant surge in demand. While it took longer for the ZS EV to reach 2000 sales, it's hoped the extended discount will continue momentum for the electric crossover.

"Since the official launch of the ZS EV in July, MG dealerships across the country have reported unprecedented demand from customers eager to get behind the wheel," said Daniel Gregorious, MG UK's head of sales and marketing. “Our mission at MG is to make high-tech, zero-emissions cars available to all, and we are well on our way.”

Once the next 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the Government's grant. Unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which costs from £32,995 after the grant.

The ZS EV's chief rival, the Hyundai Kona Electric, is priced at £27,250, but it's currently off sale in the UK, with prospective buyers having to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.