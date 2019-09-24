MG ZS EV gets extended discount offer following record sales

MG has extended its attractive discount on the ZS EV after it recieved 2000 orders in the first two months of sales.
The company will continue to match the UK Government's £3500 grant on the top-spec Executive model for its next 1000 customers, bringing the price down to £23,495. The cheaper Excite will get a £3000 discount, together with the £3500 grant bringing the price down to £21,995.
According to data supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, MG sold 1078 units in total in June 2019, highlighting the ZS EV's initial sales figures as a significant surge in demand. While it took longer for the ZS EV to reach 2000 sales, it's hoped the extended discount will continue momentum for the electric crossover.
"Since the official launch of the ZS EV in July, MG dealerships across the country have reported unprecedented demand from customers eager to get behind the wheel," said Daniel Gregorious, MG UK's head of sales and marketing. “Our mission at MG is to make high-tech, zero-emissions cars available to all, and we are well on our way.”
Once the next 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the Government's grant. Unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which costs from £32,995 after the grant.
The ZS EV's chief rival, the Hyundai Kona Electric, is priced at £27,250, but it's currently off sale in the UK, with prospective buyers having to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.
Peter Cavellini
Sounds great,
Oh this would be great, a Car that apparently can do a guaranteed 250miles between charges!
Peter Cavellini.
JMax18
I would actually like MG if
I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.
Hornblower
Well, they do have an
Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.
And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.
Citytiger
Hornblower wrote:
In other news, they are looking to close the one at Longbridge with the loss of all those jobs..
lambo58
By that I guess you mean
By that I guess you mean unlike the old MGs it is practical, cheap to run, well made and will not break down at the drop of a hat.
Excellent news then as long as the Chinese make it.
Takeitslowly
JMax18 wrote:
Hey idiot, if they were not " so Chinese", they would nor exist at all. Typical, broke, envious, no hoper, hater comment. Keep'em coming :)
Takeitslowly
JMax18 wrote:
What utter tosh. Many mainstream and premium cars are made OUTWITH the country of their makers origins and people with brains, don't let that extremely minor issue, cloud their judgement.
"SO" Chinese?...what on earth does that mean...given your negativity, it could easily be construed that you are simply an ignorant racist...not that I would suggest that...others may though.
Now quote WORD FOR WORD, the claim to be "British", that you say MG like to make?.
fordraptorbmwm5
w
well then that is good then is it. if an electric car can do 250 miles, that means it is a very good car. some tesla's dont even do 250 miles
Daniellephillips
The market of electric
LP in Brighton
Range
Why are EV manufacturers still quoting range figures measured by the now obsolete NEDC test cycle? 268 miles probably corresponds to 200 odd miles by the new WLTP test, so perhaps less than 200 miles in the real world.
It would in fact be more useful to know the rated kWh battery capacity and the vehicle weight, then we'd have a better idea of how far it would go...
