MG outsells Skoda, Mini in UK to become 12th largest brand

Soaring sales in first half of 2022 nudge Chinese value manufacturer up seven spots in the charts
5 August 2022

MG is now the UK’s 12th largest manufacturer by sales volume, seven months into the year, having leapfrogged Land RoverSkodaMiniVolvoRenaultCitroën and Seat.

The Chinese brand, owned by SAIC, recorded a 76% jump in sales to 28,149 for a 3% market share, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 

MG’s jump to 12th from 19th from the same period last year came as rivals suffered sales declines amid supply shortages and other disruption to their business. For example, Land Rover sales were down 30% while Skoda's were down 29%.

The overall new-car market has dropped 12% since the beginning of the year as car makers struggled to supply demand.

MG was one of the few to capitalise on the supply constriction, along with Hyundai (up 27%), Kia (up 21%) and Dacia (up 81%).

MG’s apparent immunity from the shortfall in semiconductor chips suggests its parent company is prioritising sales in Europe.

Sales of MG and sister brand Roewe declined in China this year, according to figures from data aggregator Bestsellingcarsblog, although that was partly due to Covid lockdowns.

MG’s sales climb in 2022 has been driven by the success of the HS SUV, its best-seller, which is sold both as a petrol and a plug-in hybrid. It starts at £22,995, undercutting many rivals in the family SUV space.

MG is also benefiting from its electric cars, the ZS EV crossover and 5 SW EV estate, which accounted for almost a quarter of its sales in the first seven months.

The new MG 4 electric hatchback will arrive in September to rival the Volkswagen ID 3 with a battery capacity of 51kWh or 64kWh, giving a maximum range of 281 miles.

MG has also updated the 5 SW EV, with the first new-look models due to arrive here by the end of 2022.

Read more

SAIC acquired MG in 2007 by taking over Nanjing Automobile, which had bought MG Rover in 2005 after it went bankrupt.

MG under SAIC initially relaunched the TF roadster before bringing the MG 6 saloon to market in 2011. However, the brand struggled to find its feet in the UK until the 2017 launch of the ZS, which resonated with buyers looking for a budget small SUV. 

