BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG 3 gains 114bhp pure-petrol engine for £16,495
UP NEXT
High-tech Volvo ES90 saloon to be revealed on 5 March

MG 3 gains 114bhp pure-petrol engine for £16,495

New powerplant makes one of the UK’s cheapest cars even more affordable

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
20 February 2025

The MG 3 has gained a pure-petrol engine that drops its starting price by £2000, making one of the UK's cheapest cars yet more affordable.

The new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit puts out 114bhp and 109lb ft of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

This combination allows the supermini to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 10.8sec, which is 2.8sec slower than the existing 192bhp hybrid.

Related articles

The petrol 3 officially gets 46.3mpg while emitting 137g/km of CO2, compared with 64.2mpg and 100g/km for the hybrid 3.

Initially, it will be sold exclusively in the entry-level SE trim, bringing features such as a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, a rear parking camera and USB ports in the front and rear of the cabin.

MG has also added the pure-petrol unit to the new ZS crossover, dropping its starting price from £21,995 down to £19,495.

In this larger and heavier model, it yields a 62mph sprint time of 12.5sec, plus 43.5mpg.

MG ZS driving

MG said the introduction of the new pure-petrol models “underlines [its] commitment to delivering market-leading value”.

The move means there are now 11 pure-petrol superminis on the UK market, including the Dacia Sandero (the nation’s cheapest car outright), Volkswagen Polo and Peugeot 208.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
MG3

MG 3 Review

Is the supermini able to offer quite as much bang for your buck in all-new hybrid form?

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews