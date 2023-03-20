Mercedes “little G” inbound as rugged compact 4x4

Mercedes-Benz will launch a baby Mercedes G-Class model within the "next few years”, expanding the line-up of its legendary off-roader into a new segment.

Confirmed by company CEO Ola Källenius at the Munich motor show, the “little G” – previously revealed by Autocar – will arrive as “a son or daughter of the iconic big G”.

“It will be worth the wait”, he told Bloomberg at the unveiling of the new CLA concept.

The G-Class line-up will expand next year with a new electric EQG, and Autocar understands the new 'little G' will follow in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz design chief Gorden Wagener told Autocar that the new machine will take strong design cues from the "iconic DNA" of the existing G-Class, saying: "It will have its own character, but it will be a G."

Mercedes has launched a new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) that will be used for a range of entry-level cars in the coming years starting with the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, but Mercedes bosses have confirmed that the 'little G' will sit on a different platform, no doubt due to its need to offer true off-roading ability.

Asked about the new car's positioning, Wagener added: "It will be further up in the market than a compact car. I’m not here to talk about price, but segment-wise it will probably be above a C-segment car."

Autocar has previously reported that it will offer both internal-combustion and electric powertrains, and four-wheel-drive ability will be a given. The forthcoming EQG will use a quad-motor set-up that it unique in the Mercedes EQ electric range.

This platform will be different – but likely take learnings from – that of the full-sized electric EQG, which will use a reworked version of the existing ICE G-Class’s ladder-frame chassis.

As well as giving Mercedes a foothold in the increasingly popular rugged crossover market, joining the inbound Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Ford Explorer, the baby G-Class will be crucial in establishing G as a Mercedes sub-brand in the same vein as Maybach and AMG, building on the success of its blocky Land Rover Defender rival.

Källenius said last year: “Most luxury companies build their portfolio on the basis of one or two true icons. Mercedes-Benz has the good fortune to have multiple iconic products and brands at the upper end of its portfolio, such as the S-Class, the SL, the G-Class as well as the AMG and Maybach brands.

“We see great potential here to expand our top-end portfolio with even more fascinating products.”

His comments hint at the possibility for each of those four brands to spawn more comprehensive line-ups.

Like the upcoming CLA, the new compact SUV will have an 800V electrical architecture, allowing for 248 miles of range to be added in just 15 minutes via a 250kW charger.

It will likely also be fitted with a new type of electric motor developed and produced in-house and making its debut in the CLA.

In that compact saloon, outputs will range from 201bhp in the entry-level rear-wheel-drive variant up to a 536bhp in a dual-motor AMG model.

The baby G-Class is expected to follow the CLA in offering a choice of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide (NMC) batteries with capacities of between 58kWh and 85kWh.

A mild-hybrid ICE version could be offered but Mercedes may opt against this in some markets, as the G sub-brand is about providing an “unparalleled combination of luxury and off-road ability for electric vehicles”, according to the firm’s boss of off-road vehicles, Emmerich Schiller.